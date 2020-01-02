‘Govt firm to stay on course for single digit interest rate on loans’



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal

The Minister said after Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase meeting at secretariat in the capital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the finance minister on Monday said single digit interest rate on loans will be implemented from April 2020, instead of the previously mentioned January 1.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the announcement after a meeting with bank directors and chief executives last Monday. The single digit rate will be applicable to all types of loans except credit card interest rates.

Finance Minister said the government will ensure single digit interest rate for all types of loan and deposit in the banking industry.

"As per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the interest rate for all sectors, except debit and credit cards, will come down to single digit. A circular in this regard will be issued soon," he said.

Kamal said the association leaders demanded more three months for taking preparation, but the decision will be taken after discussion with the prime minister.

The new interest will be maximum six percent for deposit and maximum nine percent for lending, he added.

He said though earlier the government decided to ensure the single digit interest rate for industrial sector, but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to ensure the rate for all sectors.

"So, we will give more time to the banking sector as they can take preparation," he added.

"We wanted to implement the single digit interest rate from January 1. But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina desires it for all loans, so we decided it should be implemented from April," Kamal said.

"We have also decided that no banks can offer more than 6 percent interest rate for deposits, "he added.

"To help implement this interest rate, government deposits will be equally distributed between the state-owned banks and private banks," the finance minister further said.

He hoped that implementing single digit rates for all loans would not impact the profits of the banks.

Previously, Mustafa Kamal had declared that only the manufacturing sector would enjoy the single digit interest rate form January and to implement this central bank had formed a committee on December 1.

"We've given the bankers few months time to implement the decision (single digit interest rate) and we'll implement it from April," he said.

Finance Minister said initially there was a plan to implement the single digit interest rate for the manufacturing sector. But, after directives from the Prime Minister, this decision would now be implemented for all the sectors (except credit cards). He said although the interest rate across the world is around 2 to 3 percent, but it is much high in Bangladesh hovering around 15 to 16 percent.

"Then how come there will be speedy industrialization in the country? If single digit interest rate becomes much more effective, then investment will be boosted and everyone is waiting for it."

Kamal said since the single digit interest rate is yet to become much more effective, the trend of Non Performing Loans (NPLs) is increasing while the level of investment is not up to the expected mark.

"Come what may, we'll implement the decision (single digit interest rate), no matter even if we need to wait for few more days," he added.















