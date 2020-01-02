

Banks’ operating profit rises despite default loan concerns

The reality is that as impact of high default loans (NPL), many banks even failed to keep adequate provision against default loans. But they prepare 'tailor' made statement of business performance report to show big provisional profit to keeping their shareholders satisfied, bankers said.

According to available data, the provisional operating profits of 19 banks out of 21 increased in 2019 and only two faced a decline in profits.

Islami Bank Ltd Bangladesh, Sonali, Southeast, Agrani and Pubali banks each posted operating profits of over Tk 1,000 crore. Among the banks, Islami Bank posted the highest - around Tk 2,880 crore - in operating profits in the year 2019, while the amount was Tk 2,770 crore in 2018.

On the down side, NCC Bank has earned Tk 752 crore operating profit in 2019 up from Tk 655 crore in the previous year. The Mercantile Bank earned a profit of Tk 753 crore in 2019 up from Tk 673 crore in 2018. The City Bank reported 21 percent jump in its operating profit to Tk 825 crore based on its business concentration on low-cost deposits while expanding its trade financing

The Southeast Bank reported operating profit at Tk1,050 crore up from Tk1,000 crore in the previous 2018. The Shahjalal Islami Bank has also reported higher operating profit at Tk 653 crore from Tk 475 crore in the previous year. The EXIM Bank's operating profit has been reported at Tk780 crore in 2019 down from Tk750 crore in the previous year.

A senior official of Sonali Bank told the Daily Observer that the prospect of 9 percent interest rate on lending has been mainly blamed for sharp decline in its operating profits. He said that the banks even made loans to some sectors at less than 9 percent interest.

As of September 2019, the amount of banks' default loans swelled to Tk 1,16,288 crore from Tk 93,911.4 crore in December 2018 as a special loan rescheduling policy encouraged borrowers to be chronic defaulters.

With the addition of fresh Tk 22,377 crore in defaulted loans in January-September period of 2019, default loans increased to 11.99 percent from 10.3 percent of the outstanding loans at the end of December 2018.

If the written off loans to the tune of Tk 53,258 crore and the loans amounting to Tk 80,000 crore, which remained stalled due to court proceedings, were included, total default loans in the country's banking sector would have been Tk 2,49,546 crore.

A senior officer of NCC Bank told the Daily Observer, 'There might be some sort of competition among the banks to announce better operating profits.'

But, the figures should not be used for making any speculation about the banks' health as the banks are not supposed to follow any regulatory framework in preparing the operating profits. 'The operating profits do not reflect real profit as the banks have to keep provision against non-performing loans and taxes. Profit after taxes and other mandatory requirements falls far short of operating profit.

Due to high non-performing loans in banks, it cannot be projected based on operating profit data how many of them would finally manage to make net profits, he said.















