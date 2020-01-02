PM orders developed roads in border areas: Mannan





The Planning Minister MA Mannan said after briefing of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting at NEC conference room in the capital on Tuesday.

Quoting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Planning Minister said that all kinds of bulk goods should be transshipped through Mongla Port while this Port has a very bright prospect of exporting the transit goods of India, Bhutan and Nepal.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has opined to boost river communication with Asam of India, Bhutan and Nepal, the minister added.

"There are 32 border districts in the country. Among them, 30 districts are along Indian border. Bangladesh has 4.156 kilometres border with India and 271- kilometre border with Myanmar," the Minister said.









"Bangladesh is developing, so we will construct developed roads at all border areas. We are constructing inter-district four-lane highways and developing village roads. Now we will construct developed border roads," he added.

Once the project implemented, trade and commerce will be easy with neighbouring India. It will also boost the economy and ensure security.

Earlier, the Prime Minister unveiled the cover of the annual report of the Planning Ministry for the fiscal year 2018-19 at the ECNEC meeting.

