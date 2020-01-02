Eight including foreigners held for ‘drug dealing’

RAJSHAHI, Jan 1: Police in a drive arrested eight people, including two foreigners, from Panchaboti in the city on Tuesday night on charges of buying and selling drugs.

Of the arrestees, three were identified as Azad, Rony and Shampa. They are alleged drug dealers.

A team of police conducted a drive in the area around 9:30pm and arrested them while selling and purchasing drugs in the open, said Nibaran Chandra Barman, officer-in-charge of Boalia Model Police Station.

A gang of drug traders were engaged in selling drugs, yaba and hemp in the city on the 31st night, said police.

The identity of the foreigners could not be known yet.







