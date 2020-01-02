

Rare fishing cat rescued from Chakaria forest

The injured fishing cat is being now treated at Dulahazara Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park Veterinary Hospital in Chakaria.

On Tuesday in the afternoon Jasim Uddin and his brother Mohiuddin rescued the cat from North Harbang Isachari forest and informed nearby forest workers in Harbang forest office.

Forest workers quickly despatched the injured cat to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park.

Acting Officer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Mazharul Islam Chowdhury said, after the treatment, the fishing cat will be released into the park.

There are few more cats of this rare breed in this park. The cats of this species are nocturnal animals, he added.









The fishing cat (Prionailurus viverrinus) is a medium-sized wild cat of South and Southeast Asia. Since 2016, it has been listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.





