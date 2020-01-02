ICT issues arrest warrant against 6 in Barguna





A two-member tribunal led by Justice Amir Hossain passed the order following a petition moved by the State.

The prosecution side declined to name five other accused yet to be arrested.

Prosecutor Zead Al Malum, Sultan Mahmud Simon, Muklesur Rahman Badal, Rezia Sultana Chaman represented the State in the tribunal.

The order however was passed by two-member tribunal.

Malum said investigation against them has started. The investigation officer of the case has already found their involvement in crimes committed during the Liberation War in 1971.

The accused in the case were found involved in killing, rape, torture and abduction at Amtali Upazila in the district of Barguna.





















The International Crimes Tribunal on Tuesday issued arrest warrants against six Barguna man including Abdul Mannan Hawlader who allegedly committed crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.A two-member tribunal led by Justice Amir Hossain passed the order following a petition moved by the State.The prosecution side declined to name five other accused yet to be arrested.Prosecutor Zead Al Malum, Sultan Mahmud Simon, Muklesur Rahman Badal, Rezia Sultana Chaman represented the State in the tribunal.The order however was passed by two-member tribunal.Malum said investigation against them has started. The investigation officer of the case has already found their involvement in crimes committed during the Liberation War in 1971.The accused in the case were found involved in killing, rape, torture and abduction at Amtali Upazila in the district of Barguna.