Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:17 PM
Home City News

ICT issues arrest warrant against 6 in Barguna

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

The International Crimes Tribunal on Tuesday issued arrest warrants against six Barguna man including Abdul Mannan Hawlader who allegedly committed crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.
A two-member tribunal led by Justice Amir Hossain passed the order following a petition moved by the State.
The prosecution side declined to name five other accused yet to be arrested.
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum, Sultan Mahmud Simon, Muklesur Rahman Badal, Rezia Sultana Chaman represented the State in the tribunal.
The order however was passed by two-member tribunal.
Malum said investigation against them has started. The investigation officer of the case has already found their involvement in crimes committed during the Liberation War in 1971.
The accused in the case were found involved in killing, rape, torture and abduction at Amtali Upazila in the district of Barguna.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt aims to dispose of 5-6 lakh  cases by year-end: Law Minister
PM orders developed roads in border areas: Mannan
Eight including foreigners held for ‘drug dealing’
Rare fishing cat rescued from Chakaria forest
ICT issues arrest warrant against 6 in Barguna
Jute mills workers’ strike rolls into 4th day
Youth found dead in Buriganga
BNP chosen path of conspiracy being failed facing AL politically: Hasan


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft