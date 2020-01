Police recovered the floating body of an unidentified young man from the Buriganga River in Mandail area here on Wednesday.

Locals spotted the floating body of the youth, aged around 30, and informed police, said Shaker Mohammad Jubayer, officer-in-charge of Keraniganj Model Police Station. Later, they recovered the body and sent it to Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital morgue for autopsy. -UNB