Youth stabbed dead in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 31: A youth was stabbed to death and another one injured in attack by rival group at Bayazid Bostami area in the port city on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ripon, 27, a resident of Shershah area.

Priton Sarkar, OC of Bayazid Bostami Thana, said a group of youth swooped on Ripon and Al Amin with knives while they were returning home after attending a programme around 11:30pm.

The attack left them critically injured. Later, they were rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital but Ripon died on way to the hospital, doctors said.


















