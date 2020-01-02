Muazzem Ali laid to rest in state honour





Muazzem Ali, also a freedom fighter, was given state guard of honour at state guesthouse Padma on after his first namaj-e-janaza earlier in the day.

His second namaj-e-janaza was held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Zuhr prayers. He was then laid to rest at Banani graveyard.

His qulkhawani will be held on Friday, said an official.

Representatives of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths on his coffin at State guesthouse Padma.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of the Vatican to Bangladesh Archbishop George Kocherry, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das, among others were present there.

Syed Muazzem Ali, 75, passed away on Monday at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital while undergoing treatment days after he returned from New Delhi following his five-year stint in India. -UNB















