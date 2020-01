A construction worker was died after falling from the 10th floor of an under-construction building in Kawran Bazar area of the city on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sumon Mia, 22, hailing from Raozan upazila in Chattogram.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead around 12:15pm, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost. -UNB