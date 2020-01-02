Bangabandhu Corner opens at Shram Bhaban  

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian on Wednesday inaugurated "Bangabandhu Corner" at Shram Bhaban (labour building) in the city's Bijoynagar area.

The corner is enriched with thousand of books on the life and works of Bangabandhu.

Monnujan said people should read the books on Bangabandhu to know his ideology.

Labour and Employment Secretary KM Ali Azam, Additional Secretary Molla Jalal Uddin, among others, were also present. -BSS









