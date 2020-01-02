

My Primary Memories

Like a book full of stories.



Foundation was like a world of wonder,

A perfect age to make all blunder.

With great care, love and affection,

I made my way to grade one with perfection.



The lovely MsAsra was there, waiting for me,

She was a good teacher, which I can guarantee.

We worked together, for rest of the year,

When it was time to go, it was very sad to hear.



In grade two, we had joyous time,

Although there was still, a ladder to climb.

Tabloid sports was one of the best activities,

Overall, there were lots of festivities.



Mr Raj made grade three the best year,

He was a very cool teacher who was also very dear.

I easily overcame the moments that were challenging,

When the year came to an end, it was so depressing.



A new year had arrived, the first day of SEEP,

My goal was clear, to take a big leap.

My new teacher was Ms Jacqueline David,

Who always made my days more vivid.



Grade five was one of the surprising years,

It was a joy ride with all my peers.

Having Ms Jacky again as my home room teacher,

Made our camp tour even better together.



This year is my last year, in primary,

It has been my best year with gorgeous Ms Sheree.

It is an honour to know you Ms,

To move into secondary, now I have the keys.



SEEP coordinator Ms Shabana, the queen of math,

You gotta be perfect or she will be sad.

Thank you MsShabana for keeping us tight,

Your efforts for the SEEP will make us bright.











RaisaFarzana

Grade 6, Al-Taqwa College

Melbourne, Australia It's about me and my memories,Like a book full of stories.Foundation was like a world of wonder,A perfect age to make all blunder.With great care, love and affection,I made my way to grade one with perfection.The lovely MsAsra was there, waiting for me,She was a good teacher, which I can guarantee.We worked together, for rest of the year,When it was time to go, it was very sad to hear.In grade two, we had joyous time,Although there was still, a ladder to climb.Tabloid sports was one of the best activities,Overall, there were lots of festivities.Mr Raj made grade three the best year,He was a very cool teacher who was also very dear.I easily overcame the moments that were challenging,When the year came to an end, it was so depressing.A new year had arrived, the first day of SEEP,My goal was clear, to take a big leap.My new teacher was Ms Jacqueline David,Who always made my days more vivid.Grade five was one of the surprising years,It was a joy ride with all my peers.Having Ms Jacky again as my home room teacher,Made our camp tour even better together.This year is my last year, in primary,It has been my best year with gorgeous Ms Sheree.It is an honour to know you Ms,To move into secondary, now I have the keys.SEEP coordinator Ms Shabana, the queen of math,You gotta be perfect or she will be sad.Thank you MsShabana for keeping us tight,Your efforts for the SEEP will make us bright.RaisaFarzanaGrade 6, Al-Taqwa CollegeMelbourne, Australia