

Dhaka Mountain Film Festival 2020

Audree is going to organize a day-long film festival named Dhaka Mountain Film Festival (DMFF) 2020 in association with The Base Camp, Bangladesh and Supported by Data Soft Systems Bangladesh Limited, spectrum-bd.com. Dhaka Mountain Film Festival-2020 will showcase 8 exclusive international outdoor films, based on an adventure & mountain-based extreme sports to promote an active lifestyle, dedication, passion as well as to notice environmental, cultural & social issues from all over the world. The screening will start on January 10.

The festival will be held at Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, a well-equipped screening facility on the campus of the Institute of cost management accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), just beside the cultural hub of the city, the University of Dhaka. Nowadays teenagers and youngsters spend most of their time on smart phones. This physically inactivity makes them overweight and unhappy. Aim of this festival is to inspire and motivate these young people to go outside, be active and have some adventure. One who is eager to attend has to apply within January 9th. For more query mail at

















