Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:16 PM
Home Young Observer

Dhaka Mountain Film Festival 2020

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
YO Desk

Dhaka Mountain Film Festival 2020

Dhaka Mountain Film Festival 2020

A film festival is an organized, extended presentation of films in one or more cinemas or screening venues, usually in a single city or region. Film festivals are typically annual events.
Audree is going to organize a day-long film festival named Dhaka Mountain Film Festival (DMFF) 2020 in association with The Base Camp, Bangladesh and  Supported by Data Soft Systems Bangladesh Limited, spectrum-bd.com. Dhaka Mountain Film Festival-2020 will showcase 8 exclusive international outdoor films, based on an adventure & mountain-based extreme sports to promote an active lifestyle, dedication, passion as well as to notice environmental, cultural & social issues from all over the world. The screening will start on January 10.
The festival will be held at Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, a well-equipped screening facility on the campus of the Institute of cost management accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), just beside the cultural hub of the city, the University of Dhaka. Nowadays teenagers and youngsters spend most of their time on smart phones. This physically inactivity makes them overweight and unhappy. Aim of this festival is to inspire and motivate these young people to go outside, be active and have some adventure. One who is eager to attend has to apply within January 9th. For more query mail at [email protected]










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
My Primary Memories
Dhaka Mountain Film Festival 2020
Musical genius Ishrak Hussain
Training needs assessment help to achieve organizational goal
Young people turning to gardening
Festive culture in young generation
Delicious date juice in winter
Remembering trip to Darjeeling


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft