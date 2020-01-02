Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:16 PM
Home Young Observer

  Young Inspiration

Musical genius Ishrak Hussain

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Fateema Hafiz

Musical genius Ishrak Hussain

Musical genius Ishrak Hussain

Ishrak Hussain is one of the youngest Bangladeshi representative artists of Nazrul Sangeet. Despite his childhood being greatly influenced by the internationally renowned sufi musicians like AR Rahman, Mohammad Rafi and Sami Yusuf, his musical life was fuelled by the great luminary of Bangla poetry and music, Kazi Nazrul Islam. Ishrak feels more "at home" while working on "Nazrul Sangeet" than any other genre of Bangla music, like Rabindra, Lalon and the like. He believes that the young listeners of music, whether they're from the native area or any other corner of the world, may find some great food for their spirit of youth and enlightenment in the magnificent music and poetry of Nazrul. As he observes that the newer generation of Bangladesh is being deprived of the rich traditional soundscapes that would assist in knowing more about their cultural roots and religious identity, his purpose is to represent as a devotee of Kazi Nazrul Islam's works and to contribute in reaching the young community and bringing a renaissance for celebrating Nazrul's works and musical philosophy. Ishrak's dream is to remake and restore the works of Nazrul so that everyone can listen to them and to absorb the beauty of the ancientness in them. He already attempted to bring some remaking of some of the most celebrated devotional songs and  poems of Nazrul, like "Trivubon Er Prio Muhammad", "Muhammed Er Nam Jopechili", "Nobi Mor Poroshmoni", which brought massive positive reaction from the listeners on his online sites. He is best known for his remaking of the song "Trivubon Er Prio Muhammad" by Nazrul Islam. Thousands of young people are inspired by his attempt to representing the traditional classical Islamic musical pieces blended with a freshly new sound and styles. Ishrak's currently preferred choice to work on is Nazrul's devotional musical pieces.

















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
My Primary Memories
Dhaka Mountain Film Festival 2020
Musical genius Ishrak Hussain
Training needs assessment help to achieve organizational goal
Young people turning to gardening
Festive culture in young generation
Delicious date juice in winter
Remembering trip to Darjeeling


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft