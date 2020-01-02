Musical genius Ishrak Hussain

Ishrak Hussain is one of the youngest Bangladeshi representative artists of Nazrul Sangeet. Despite his childhood being greatly influenced by the internationally renowned sufi musicians like AR Rahman, Mohammad Rafi and Sami Yusuf, his musical life was fuelled by the great luminary of Bangla poetry and music, Kazi Nazrul Islam. Ishrak feels more "at home" while working on "Nazrul Sangeet" than any other genre of Bangla music, like Rabindra, Lalon and the like. He believes that the young listeners of music, whether they're from the native area or any other corner of the world, may find some great food for their spirit of youth and enlightenment in the magnificent music and poetry of Nazrul. As he observes that the newer generation of Bangladesh is being deprived of the rich traditional soundscapes that would assist in knowing more about their cultural roots and religious identity, his purpose is to represent as a devotee of Kazi Nazrul Islam's works and to contribute in reaching the young community and bringing a renaissance for celebrating Nazrul's works and musical philosophy. Ishrak's dream is to remake and restore the works of Nazrul so that everyone can listen to them and to absorb the beauty of the ancientness in them. He already attempted to bring some remaking of some of the most celebrated devotional songs and poems of Nazrul, like "Trivubon Er Prio Muhammad", "Muhammed Er Nam Jopechili", "Nobi Mor Poroshmoni", which brought massive positive reaction from the listeners on his online sites. He is best known for his remaking of the song "Trivubon Er Prio Muhammad" by Nazrul Islam. Thousands of young people are inspired by his attempt to representing the traditional classical Islamic musical pieces blended with a freshly new sound and styles. Ishrak's currently preferred choice to work on is Nazrul's devotional musical pieces.