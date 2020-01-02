Video
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:16 PM
Young Observer

Training needs assessment help to achieve organizational goal

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Nishat Anika

Training need assessment is the previous step of training design phase. The purpose of a training need assessment is to identify the performance requirements and knowledge, skills and attitudes (KSA) needed an organizations workforce to attain the requirements. Training need assessment will help to identify the performance deficiencies. Work performance failure to meet a certain standard with regard to mismatch between actual behaviour and expected behaviour. This gap is a difference between the actual behaviour of employees that includes knowledge, skills and attitudes with employee's behaviour that is expected by the company to complete various tasks or jobs that are charged to the employee so that to overcome the individual competency gap.
This training needs assessment help to find out which training need which employee to improve performance. When employees can improve their performance it will help the organization become more productive which can also help to achieve organizational goal.
Business Student of North South University


