

Young people turning to gardening

There's a reason gardening remains America's leading pastime. It's popular because it's a wide-ranging activity that offers something for everyone, from houseplants to lawn care. Mostly, though, people like gardening because it's a great hobby, it's relaxing, it provides a nice diversion from unpleasantries, its good exercise and it's fun to be around nature.

Gardening increases teens' physical activity, which they might not even realize, as they're stretching, bending and stooping while planting, picking and weeding. Research shows teens connect effectively with their parents and siblings while gardening together.

Fifth grade students who participated in school gardening activities scored significantly higher on science achievement tests than students without the gardening experience. Students had an increased understanding of the responsibility to care for the environment.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students who participated in a one-year gardening program showed a significant increase in self-understanding and the ability to work in groups. Children and youths who gardened were more likely to have positive relationships with parents and other adults.

How exactly does gardening foster these benefits in youth? Caring for plants builds responsibility. Children learn cause and effect, such as plants dying without water and weeds overwhelming plants if allowed to grow, which improves children's ability to understand.

Self-confidence is built with a sense of accomplishment when children harvest food they've planted and grown. Children's senses of reasoning and discovery are engaged as they learn about the science of plants, weather and the environment. Observing how a garden is planted fosters a love of nature and cooperation as food is successfully produced. It's a well-known fact that children and teens who grow their own food by gardening will eat more vegetables and fruit.























