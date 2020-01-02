

Festive culture in young generation

Bangladesh is a fertile land where several religious people live from different communities. It has a hundred years of glorious culture and heritage. People of our country are very industries and like to live in a joyful environment. We have lots of social and religious festivals all the year round. Different people from various communities take part in these festivals and get enjoyment in simultaneously. Festivals mean fiesta, shopping, and joy. The economic value of each festival is inevitable. It is remarkable that the producer has to produce verities category of product as demand and sells increase proportionally during festival time. Shopping malls are enlightened with lights and enriched with lucrative goods. Sales rake of superstores are contain many items to meet the demand of hungry customers. Each family of our country tries to procure new lucrative dresses for their families to celebrate these festivals. It helps to grow numerous fashion houses in Bangladesh.

Now a day's most of the celebrations have been celebrated by young generation. There have some popular festivals that are celebrated by the youth.

Celebration of 31st night: The beginning of a New Year means different things to the people - some see it as an opportunity to turn things around, others see it as a time to start the things afresh with new hopes. On the Eve of New Year 2020 The Asian Age explores how young people in the Dhaka welcome New Year and takes note of their views regarding this celebration.

New Year's Eve is a time of celebration. People are eagerly waiting for a new day to be coming. Despite the bone-shivering chill outside, it is a perfect time to embrace the mood of togetherness in festivity and spread that warmth. New Year's function is celebrated at evening social gatherings, where people dance and sing, eat some special food. English New Year celebration in Bangladesh is a very common tradition. There are some places where people celebrate in different ways which may feature concerts, late-night partying, sporting events, and fireworks. More often people like to celebrate New Year with family.

It seems surprising to some people that Bangladeshis have adopted the wrong Western ideology in order to celebrate the New Year. Little kids are seen "picnicking" outside their homes, teens and young adults are partying until 2 a.m., and parents are celebrating with their adult friends. People are celebrating New Year's Eve in bunches segregated by age rather than with their respective families or loved ones.

This is the overall scenario in Dhaka. One can surely tell that most of the individuals celebrating aren't aware of New Year's Eve nor they adhere to the traditions of the holiday.

Barbecue party: Youth make the celebration of New Year more beautiful by arranging barbecue parties and firing and lighting.

Celebration of Pohela Falgun: Falgun is the eleventh month in the Bengali calendar and the first month of the season, Spring, the king of all the six seasons that brings back warm sunshine, budding flowers and dancing of birds. The first of Falgun is known as Pahela Falgun and usually falls on February 13 of the Gregorian calendar. After the dryness of winter, new leaves start to come out again and the nature adorns the branches with new colorful flowers such as Shimul, Polash and Marigold. Normally Girls are dressed in "bashonti" (yellow or orange) coloured sarees and adorning floral ornaments, while boys wear colourful panjabis to welcome the arrival of spring in the day. The festival-loving people welcomed and celebrated the day with great joy, love and in a colourful manner. Bakultola of the Faculty of Fine Arts (Charukala) of Dhaka University (DU) was the centre point of the festival. Thousands of young men and women gatherd in the morning and celebrated the day by singing songs, reciting poems and dancing. The entire DU campus and the Ekeushy Boi mela premises become the best places to hang out with friends, family members and beloved ones. Pohela Falgun brings joy, colour and hope not only in nature, but also in the lives and minds of people of all ages. Jatiya Boshonto Utshab Udjapan Parishad arranges the main programmes of the day for around two decades. The first phase of the daylong celebration began at 7 in the morning at the Faculty of Fine Arts (Charukala) Dhaka University, followed by a colorful procession, dances and songs.

Celebration of Valentine 's Day: As Valentine's Day comes a day after Pahela Falgun, the first day of spring, the florists are passing busy days. Various gift shops also tried to boost their business in this occasion with a varied range of gift items for their customers who go on a spending spree for offering a token of their love and appreciation to their loved ones.

People, especially the youths, are seen seizing this day by spending it with their loved ones. As an expression of their love, they are exchanging flowers and gifts. Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is an ancient Roman tradition which has been celebrated in European countries for ages. Due to globalisation, this day has been celebrated in Asia including Bangladesh for the last two decades and it is gaining momentum every year.

























