Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:15 PM
Preserve our traditional date juice

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020

Dear Sir

This date juice is famous food to the rural as well as the urban of Bengali community in Bangladesh. Every season knocks with its unique characteristics. When winter arrives it ushers in some changes in lifestyle and food habits of people in this part of the world. In early morning, when fog envelops the surroundings, one can still notice amid poor visibility some people moving with several earthen pots hanging from two sides of a bar that they carry on their shoulder.

Nonetheless it is commonly observed in rural area, especially in southwest districts, that the number of mature date trees has decreased. The major reason for the decline is because there are fewer skilled professionals, known as a "gachhi", available nowadays to cut the tree trunks and extract the sap. Many people are leaving the profession because the season only lasts for the winter months. Demand for firewood from brick kiln is another factor influencing the decline. They think differently and find the work of a gachhi a painstaking work and they have more scope to earn better earnings from other occupation.

To save the date juice tradition, we need to apply modern extraction techniques and encouraging efforts through the Department of Agricultural Extention to revive them properly.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka 



