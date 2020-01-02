Needs to improve our higher educational system







In order to attain the SDGs, the global advanced education civic necessities accept an additional comprehensive, reasonable schedule which embraces methods that will expand their information proper and vantage point.



Especially SDG 4 is related to education which refers to attachment, unbiasedness and excellence teaching for altogether. Glocalisation of learning is an alternative to the current internationalization discourse which advocates for the respectful sharing of cultural wealth and strengths of diverse glocal communities. Higher education recounts part and belongings towards demonstrative, responsive, community, and rational issues on the process of macro-economic development of the country. The Ministry of Education of Bangladesh with the support of the World Bank was commenced a Higher Education Quality Enhancement Project (HEQEP) which ended in December 2018.



The goals are to cultivate the excellence of teaching-learning and research competences of the tertiary teaching organizations at advanced teaching level 1 but bureaucratic mannerism of UGC officials in Bangladesh creates some sort of divergence to greater access of the UGC's digital library.



Bangladesh lacks scientific and technical knowledgeable person. The country needs to develop more industry need based people. Both departments as well as mutually Universities can advance their appearance and status in the domestic and worldwide through captivating suitable phases. Partnership with other universities for interactions, consultancy, case study competition, pharmacy carnival or business carnival and combined study plans need to be encouraged.



National educational framework should be prepared with strategic management based on vision, mission, target and super goal oriented with focused oriented implementation. For foreign students, additional support system should arrange by the higher educational institutions such as affordable accommodation, including food, sporting activities, healthcare facilities/first-aid, and gymnasium, community engagement, and heritage, cultural and social programs and removing language problems as well as close to all conveniences. To develop a perfect model of value in the developed educational arena we can use PPF (Public-Private-Foreign) partnership.



However, love for motherland, patriotism and refrain from any terrorist activities of the students are very important. Self- assessment is a vital point to understand where the program and courses are standing and get wider scope to modification for continuous improvement programme.



More research should be done where utilization of the fund, performance budgeting of the tertiary educational institutes, class auditing, governance, facilities, activities of Trustee board especially private sector(as they sometimes even did not pay money to the VC for example, Presidency University, Bangladesh and forced to resign for their profit making activities as he did not accept unethical practice of certificate selling and low graded student equivalence) and checking and management of implementing process to develop the education system.



Even the Presidency University did not pay the due amount of the former Vice chancellors money for which legal notice was served as well as wrote to the UGC during the previous tenure of Chairman UGC. No effect. It is irony that BOT irregularly influencing to change their Permanent campus from Kashimpur to Tangail. Recently a signboard is seen at the Purbachal near area that they again transfer their permanent campus-like Goabalsia type. Further activities of ministry of education's personnel and UGC's personnel should be assessed by ombudsman who ought to appoint by the national parliament. For selecting, is seen that their teachers, in the circular of public universities they should refrain from advertising that private university passed students cannot apply. This lowers prestige of the overall educational quality assurance. Separation among private and public university should be avoided especially in case of appointment of the faculties. The law of teacher appointment should be considered honours and masters program only as well as demarcation of private and public university is an offence. Those who involved in the process should be brought under punishment. A learning outcome is a quantifiable consequence of a knowledge skill which let to determine to which amount / height / typical a capability has been shaped or superior.



Employability skill and soft skill of the education sector with creativity and innovative nature is being required to attain managerial efficiency. 2020 will channel cooperation in education and will join as strong bindings among ASEAN discourse associates and a diversity of international organizations, including entities that sustain ASEAN. Taking a foresaid example, regional and international cooperation at educational sector with visionary zeal, missionary enthusiasm guided by super goal to enhance quality education at higher educational institutes and implementation with focused based strategic planning with collaborative effort is much being looked for. Now, the country needs to build its own branding through preparing national educational qualification framework from pre-primary to tertiary level similar to developed nations with a proper linkage and assessing appropriate elements to develop suitable human resources. Macroeconomic sustainability can be attained through excellence of educational management which in turn provides positive return on investment and progressive contribution towards development of the economy of the country.



Still National educational qualification framework was failed to prepare despite the instruction of the Honourable Prime Minister. Members of the Accreditation council is a vested quarter who still does not show any effective result though Prime Minister hoped that they will work self relentlessly for the improvement of the higher education.



Rather bureaucratic mannerism in the education sector is crippling govt's desire. Moreover a vested quarter of the higher educational institutions have been in problem raised form the so called personnel who were appointed for giving logistic support. Government desires a good educational leader who can serve for the position where they will be posted. Education minister is trying hard but needs strengthen by good followers. Those who are passing harvesting time cannot bring fruitful result. Corrupt officials of UGC should be under screening by the anti corruption officials. The interrelationship flanked by knowledge outcome and competences is a good number excellent exemplify in experience frameworks.



The writer is a Professor of Economics,

Dhaka School of Economics































Bangladesh government is trying to improve its higher education system. Diverse sort of higher educational institutions are providing education both in the general line and scientific arena of the country. Bangladesh's advanced teaching in numerous forms is conveyed by the degree colleges, university colleges, universities together public and private, and too the government accepted organizations of practical teaching and or training that admit pupils who have finished 12 years of official education. Re-alignment of the global advanced teaching agenda with the 2030 under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to augment teaching superiority and supportable existing for global societies are required.In order to attain the SDGs, the global advanced education civic necessities accept an additional comprehensive, reasonable schedule which embraces methods that will expand their information proper and vantage point.Especially SDG 4 is related to education which refers to attachment, unbiasedness and excellence teaching for altogether. Glocalisation of learning is an alternative to the current internationalization discourse which advocates for the respectful sharing of cultural wealth and strengths of diverse glocal communities. Higher education recounts part and belongings towards demonstrative, responsive, community, and rational issues on the process of macro-economic development of the country. The Ministry of Education of Bangladesh with the support of the World Bank was commenced a Higher Education Quality Enhancement Project (HEQEP) which ended in December 2018.The goals are to cultivate the excellence of teaching-learning and research competences of the tertiary teaching organizations at advanced teaching level 1 but bureaucratic mannerism of UGC officials in Bangladesh creates some sort of divergence to greater access of the UGC's digital library.Bangladesh lacks scientific and technical knowledgeable person. The country needs to develop more industry need based people. Both departments as well as mutually Universities can advance their appearance and status in the domestic and worldwide through captivating suitable phases. Partnership with other universities for interactions, consultancy, case study competition, pharmacy carnival or business carnival and combined study plans need to be encouraged.National educational framework should be prepared with strategic management based on vision, mission, target and super goal oriented with focused oriented implementation. For foreign students, additional support system should arrange by the higher educational institutions such as affordable accommodation, including food, sporting activities, healthcare facilities/first-aid, and gymnasium, community engagement, and heritage, cultural and social programs and removing language problems as well as close to all conveniences. To develop a perfect model of value in the developed educational arena we can use PPF (Public-Private-Foreign) partnership.However, love for motherland, patriotism and refrain from any terrorist activities of the students are very important. Self- assessment is a vital point to understand where the program and courses are standing and get wider scope to modification for continuous improvement programme.More research should be done where utilization of the fund, performance budgeting of the tertiary educational institutes, class auditing, governance, facilities, activities of Trustee board especially private sector(as they sometimes even did not pay money to the VC for example, Presidency University, Bangladesh and forced to resign for their profit making activities as he did not accept unethical practice of certificate selling and low graded student equivalence) and checking and management of implementing process to develop the education system.Even the Presidency University did not pay the due amount of the former Vice chancellors money for which legal notice was served as well as wrote to the UGC during the previous tenure of Chairman UGC. No effect. It is irony that BOT irregularly influencing to change their Permanent campus from Kashimpur to Tangail. Recently a signboard is seen at the Purbachal near area that they again transfer their permanent campus-like Goabalsia type. Further activities of ministry of education's personnel and UGC's personnel should be assessed by ombudsman who ought to appoint by the national parliament. For selecting, is seen that their teachers, in the circular of public universities they should refrain from advertising that private university passed students cannot apply. This lowers prestige of the overall educational quality assurance. Separation among private and public university should be avoided especially in case of appointment of the faculties. The law of teacher appointment should be considered honours and masters program only as well as demarcation of private and public university is an offence. Those who involved in the process should be brought under punishment. A learning outcome is a quantifiable consequence of a knowledge skill which let to determine to which amount / height / typical a capability has been shaped or superior.Employability skill and soft skill of the education sector with creativity and innovative nature is being required to attain managerial efficiency. 2020 will channel cooperation in education and will join as strong bindings among ASEAN discourse associates and a diversity of international organizations, including entities that sustain ASEAN. Taking a foresaid example, regional and international cooperation at educational sector with visionary zeal, missionary enthusiasm guided by super goal to enhance quality education at higher educational institutes and implementation with focused based strategic planning with collaborative effort is much being looked for. Now, the country needs to build its own branding through preparing national educational qualification framework from pre-primary to tertiary level similar to developed nations with a proper linkage and assessing appropriate elements to develop suitable human resources. Macroeconomic sustainability can be attained through excellence of educational management which in turn provides positive return on investment and progressive contribution towards development of the economy of the country.Still National educational qualification framework was failed to prepare despite the instruction of the Honourable Prime Minister. Members of the Accreditation council is a vested quarter who still does not show any effective result though Prime Minister hoped that they will work self relentlessly for the improvement of the higher education.Rather bureaucratic mannerism in the education sector is crippling govt's desire. Moreover a vested quarter of the higher educational institutions have been in problem raised form the so called personnel who were appointed for giving logistic support. Government desires a good educational leader who can serve for the position where they will be posted. Education minister is trying hard but needs strengthen by good followers. Those who are passing harvesting time cannot bring fruitful result. Corrupt officials of UGC should be under screening by the anti corruption officials. The interrelationship flanked by knowledge outcome and competences is a good number excellent exemplify in experience frameworks.The writer is a Professor of Economics,Dhaka School of Economics