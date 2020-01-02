Drive against river & land grabbers



M A RAZZAQ



Since the independence in 1971 till to date government authorities, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Water Development Board (WDB), conducted frequent drive against illegal occupants and grabbers across the country. Fortunately or unfortunately, reasons behind known or unknown, political or administrative influence, procurement of court orders and injunction, the drive lose its strength and vigour after few days.

During seasonal rain, flood and water logging in and around the cities across the country, the eviction drive gains strength and start functioning for few days with strict and stern action against the grabbers.



The story of river grabbing is not only a sign and symptom of administrative compromise and failure but also an endless mystery in between or among friends and comrades of the same principal and thoughts. One may ask out of interest, are grabbers more potential, powerful and influential than the government agencies!

The harsh reality is: wilful negligence of the authorities concerned allows the establishment of illegal structures and buildings on river banks and canals across the country. The illegal grabbing of government property endangers nature and our environment. Unless and until, the related authorities do not absolutely refrain themselves from harbouring the grabbers, this illegal way of capturing government properties, lands, rivers and canals will continue in full swing.



So far, no one of the country is accused of his negligence and corruption in assisting the grabbers, directly or indirectly. The influential persons and businessmen in the guise of grabbers always enjoyed leniency rather mercy of the authorities concerned and law by producing court papers. The extended leniency made the grabbers more desperate and wild to move ahead with more adventurous illegal activities and syndicated strength, across the country. In order to save the government properties, rivers, canals and water bodies from illegal occupation and grabbers, we put forward our views as follows:



1. The district administration in cooperation with River Commission, Land office, WDB and BIWTA will form a team which will be responsible to identify illegal locations, structures, establishment and buildings in the district and its jurisdiction.



2. The team will submit their findings and proposal to respective deputy commissioner for further verification, review and permission to demolish the structures lawfully.



3. A legal notice followed by public announcement may be served to the illegal occupants to vacate their possession, removal of goods, assets and belongings at least 30 days before eviction.



4. After deadline, the eviction may be conducted by a high-powered team in co-operation with court and members of the law enforcing agencies to avoid any sort of casualty or challenge during the operation.



5. Routine and regular field visit round the year, as a part of constant surveillance would be conducted by authorities concerned to trace new grabbers and protect the rivers and canals from further encroachment.



6. Union Parishad chairman and members may be entrusted with the responsibility to protect the rivers and canals from illegal grabbing in their jurisdiction. In critical cases, they may forward the information to concerned authorities and district office for necessary action.



7. A follow-up program or conference once in a year titled-save canals 'save rivers and save the present and future generation' may be conducted by all district office across the country in association with all related government departments, public representatives, social elite and government work force, as a means of mass awareness among all to protect the rivers and canals. It will work as a safeguard of the interest of the present and future generation.



8. A system of reward in terms of promotion, finance, crest and certificate should be introduced by the government to acknowledge the best sons of the soil in rescuing government property. Beside reward, the system of punishment should be introduced for offenders and harmful elements, if any.



9. A chapter consisting of rivers & canals, its protection, present and future needs, salient features should be included in primary/secondary and higher secondary syllabus to aware students community about their rights, duties and obligations to nature and natural resources.



10. On the top, political leaders and influential personalities would not interfere in the total process of eviction by government agencies except whole-hearted stand, support and co-operation to rescue rivers and canals from the hands of illegal occupiers and grabbers, irrespective of their personal, social and political identity.



The National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) was formed to protect the rivers, canals and water-bodies across the country from grabbers. In addition, river grabbing is declared a criminal offence in a landmark judgement by the highest court in Bangladesh. Moreover, the court declared River Commission as the legal guardian of all rivers and it should act like their parents. The court also instructed all river-related authorities to co-operate with River Commission to ensure protection, navigability, development, beautification and preservation for our future generation.



It is shocking to write that none of the grabbers or influential is punished for grabbing rivers and canals so far except demolishing the structures time to time or light penalty. When structures are demolished and disposed, there is a huge risk of negative impact on environment, human health and ground water beside an additional and undesired dumping of concrete materials, garbage and waste products in an around the affected site. To overcome all these hazards and negative impact, preventive measures should be adopted so that no one should dream, dare and decide to grab an inch of rivers, canals and government property, knowingly or unknowingly.



Demolishing a structure is not a real solution to the issue unless and until the grabbers face exemplary punishment, personal and social disgrace and declared 'killers of the nature and natural resources'. In one sense, grabbers are worst than the killers. The killers are responsible for single or limited human deaths and the grabbers are responsible for infinite deaths--when millions of inhabitants and aquatic species are affected at a time.



The rivers and canals are public property and that's why not only the government and related departments but also we all from every corner of the country should raise our voice to put an end to this malpractice which affects our society and our nation. Bangladesh is a riverine country and we should not destroy her natural beauty, make her dry and barren and eventually dead.



The writer is freelance contributor

























The recent massive drive against illegal structures and establishments on the banks of rivers, canals, streams and water bodies across the country is obviously highly appreciable. Though too late to go strict and stern against the illegal occupants and offenders, still we believe such an initiative would not only save the rivers and canals, accelerate water transportation and navigation facilities but will also save the environment from possible catastrophe, flood, water logging and natural disaster.Since the independence in 1971 till to date government authorities, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Water Development Board (WDB), conducted frequent drive against illegal occupants and grabbers across the country. Fortunately or unfortunately, reasons behind known or unknown, political or administrative influence, procurement of court orders and injunction, the drive lose its strength and vigour after few days.During seasonal rain, flood and water logging in and around the cities across the country, the eviction drive gains strength and start functioning for few days with strict and stern action against the grabbers.The story of river grabbing is not only a sign and symptom of administrative compromise and failure but also an endless mystery in between or among friends and comrades of the same principal and thoughts. One may ask out of interest, are grabbers more potential, powerful and influential than the government agencies!The harsh reality is: wilful negligence of the authorities concerned allows the establishment of illegal structures and buildings on river banks and canals across the country. The illegal grabbing of government property endangers nature and our environment. Unless and until, the related authorities do not absolutely refrain themselves from harbouring the grabbers, this illegal way of capturing government properties, lands, rivers and canals will continue in full swing.So far, no one of the country is accused of his negligence and corruption in assisting the grabbers, directly or indirectly. The influential persons and businessmen in the guise of grabbers always enjoyed leniency rather mercy of the authorities concerned and law by producing court papers. The extended leniency made the grabbers more desperate and wild to move ahead with more adventurous illegal activities and syndicated strength, across the country. In order to save the government properties, rivers, canals and water bodies from illegal occupation and grabbers, we put forward our views as follows:1. The district administration in cooperation with River Commission, Land office, WDB and BIWTA will form a team which will be responsible to identify illegal locations, structures, establishment and buildings in the district and its jurisdiction.2. The team will submit their findings and proposal to respective deputy commissioner for further verification, review and permission to demolish the structures lawfully.3. A legal notice followed by public announcement may be served to the illegal occupants to vacate their possession, removal of goods, assets and belongings at least 30 days before eviction.4. After deadline, the eviction may be conducted by a high-powered team in co-operation with court and members of the law enforcing agencies to avoid any sort of casualty or challenge during the operation.5. Routine and regular field visit round the year, as a part of constant surveillance would be conducted by authorities concerned to trace new grabbers and protect the rivers and canals from further encroachment.6. Union Parishad chairman and members may be entrusted with the responsibility to protect the rivers and canals from illegal grabbing in their jurisdiction. In critical cases, they may forward the information to concerned authorities and district office for necessary action.7. A follow-up program or conference once in a year titled-save canals 'save rivers and save the present and future generation' may be conducted by all district office across the country in association with all related government departments, public representatives, social elite and government work force, as a means of mass awareness among all to protect the rivers and canals. It will work as a safeguard of the interest of the present and future generation.8. A system of reward in terms of promotion, finance, crest and certificate should be introduced by the government to acknowledge the best sons of the soil in rescuing government property. Beside reward, the system of punishment should be introduced for offenders and harmful elements, if any.9. A chapter consisting of rivers & canals, its protection, present and future needs, salient features should be included in primary/secondary and higher secondary syllabus to aware students community about their rights, duties and obligations to nature and natural resources.10. On the top, political leaders and influential personalities would not interfere in the total process of eviction by government agencies except whole-hearted stand, support and co-operation to rescue rivers and canals from the hands of illegal occupiers and grabbers, irrespective of their personal, social and political identity.The National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) was formed to protect the rivers, canals and water-bodies across the country from grabbers. In addition, river grabbing is declared a criminal offence in a landmark judgement by the highest court in Bangladesh. Moreover, the court declared River Commission as the legal guardian of all rivers and it should act like their parents. The court also instructed all river-related authorities to co-operate with River Commission to ensure protection, navigability, development, beautification and preservation for our future generation.It is shocking to write that none of the grabbers or influential is punished for grabbing rivers and canals so far except demolishing the structures time to time or light penalty. When structures are demolished and disposed, there is a huge risk of negative impact on environment, human health and ground water beside an additional and undesired dumping of concrete materials, garbage and waste products in an around the affected site. To overcome all these hazards and negative impact, preventive measures should be adopted so that no one should dream, dare and decide to grab an inch of rivers, canals and government property, knowingly or unknowingly.Demolishing a structure is not a real solution to the issue unless and until the grabbers face exemplary punishment, personal and social disgrace and declared 'killers of the nature and natural resources'. In one sense, grabbers are worst than the killers. The killers are responsible for single or limited human deaths and the grabbers are responsible for infinite deaths--when millions of inhabitants and aquatic species are affected at a time.The rivers and canals are public property and that's why not only the government and related departments but also we all from every corner of the country should raise our voice to put an end to this malpractice which affects our society and our nation. Bangladesh is a riverine country and we should not destroy her natural beauty, make her dry and barren and eventually dead.The writer is freelance contributor