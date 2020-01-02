

Ensuring rule of law, securing peoples’ lives should be top priorities in the New Year



All these incidents are clear signs how vulnerable and unsecured our lives have become. That said - ensuring safety and security of public lives should be on top of the government's agenda.



Such brutal incidents of murder, lynching and hacking have decreased the credibility of our law enforcing agencies to a greater extent last year. Additionally, fire incidents have exposed the prevailing menace of non-compliance factors. However, all these incidents have tarnished the image of our country both at home and abroad.



The point, however, most of the accidents, killings or disasters were preventable but the overall public security issue has deteriorated so rapidly over the past few years that we could not avoid them. Politically linked criminals are exonerated in our society in such a way that it is apparent that law is not equally applicable for them. And that's why even petite political leaders dare to do whatever they desire. If rule of law was ensured in our society and laws were strictly enforced, many deaths and accidents could have been easily averted.











Last of all, lack of ethical, moral and human teachings have resulted in increasing number of intolerant people in our society. It is time we address this crisis right from our homes. Needs be reminded there are two types of deaths - avoidable and unavoidable. The public and the law enforcement agencies must work together so to reduce the number of all types of avoidable deaths - be it from accidents or murders. On this point, our road and highway traffic authorities must show firm commitment to deter the high rate of accidents in our roads.



Beginning from day one, we call on the government to prioritise its objectives where ensuring rule of law and protection of public lives should be the two top agendas in its list for 2020. We do not want to see the repetition of same manmade disasters, murders, lynching or hacking incidents to claim lives of innocent citizens.

