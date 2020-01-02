Four lakh yaba seized at Teknaf

TEKNAF, Cox's BAZAR, Jan 1: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, seized 3,78,915 yaba tablets from the Naf River in Jadimora Karalla Majhir Ghat area under Hnila Union in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Commander of 2 BGB Lt Col Faisal Hasan Khan said they could not arrest anybody in this connection.

He said on a tip-off that smugglers were trying to smuggle yaba tablets through the river, a team of BGB raided the said area at night. Sensing BGB's presence, the smugglers fled the scene, leaving behind the yaba cache.

