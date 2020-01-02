Video
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:14 PM
Home Countryside

Chui jhal farming becomes popular in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Zahid Hossain

KHULNA, Jan 1: Chui jhal is becoming popular in the district.
It is a medicinal and spicy plant. It increases cuisine taste. Gradually, it is taking position in Khulna kitchens.
Many farmers have become successful in cultivating chui jhal in Khulna.
It is one of the most popular and unique spices in Bangladesh's south-western region.
Chopped stems, roots and skins of the plant are being used to cook food items, especially meat and fish.
Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Khulna Pankaj Kanti Majumder said chui plants are being used predominantly in Jashore, Khulna, Satkhira and Bagerhat districts. It is a tree-line creeper. It grows around other big trees. Leafs and stems of chui tree look like betel leafs.
Chui jhal is mainly used to increase taste of food. It makes the food, especially meat and fish, hotter and spicier.
With the advice of Batiaghata Upazila Agriculture Officer Krishnapada, one Dhiraj Chandra Bala cultivated chui jhal on experimental basis in the upazila. After getting some profit, he became more interested in its cultivation at larger scale.
Dhiraj noted chui jhal farming is profitable. The growers are expecting good profit this year.
He said the cultivation process is very easy and also the cultivation cost is very low.
He also said he sells chui jhal to local customers at Tk 500 to 800 per kilogram. Its demand is increasing day by day.
Farmer Abul Jamshed of the upazila has set an example in chui jhal farming. With technical support from local horticulture centre, he started its farming in 2016 and has been getting profit.
Cultivation of one kg chui stems or roots costs Tk 800 to 1,200. Its demand goes up during different festivals.




On its salient features, DD of Khulna DAE Pankaj Kanti Majumder said chui jhal is a natural ingredient. It helps in controlling acidity, flatulence and indigestion. It also helps in toning up the mucosa of the stomach and brings about a well tolerated balance between liver functions and gastric activities. It is also effective for asthma, bronchitis, diarrhoea, cough, sleep disorders and muscle pain in the body.


