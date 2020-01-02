46 held on different charges in 3 dists





NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 arrested five persons along with 3,650 litres of stolen rail oil from Basudevpur Rail Station in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested are Mohsin, Abdul Barek, Saiful Islam, Rafiqul Islam and Muktar Pramanik. All of them are active members of an oil stealing gang.

ASP Commander Jamil Ahmed of RAB-5 confirmed the news and said on secret information they raided the said area and arrested them with the oil.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in special drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 38 people from different places of the city.

During the drives, a large amount of durgs were also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday morning.

Of the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 15 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.

SATKHIRA: RAB members detained three pirates from Sundarbans area in Koira Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested are: Siddique Bahini's head Siddiqur Rahman, 34, of Munshiganj Village, his associates Abdullah Talabdar, 33, of Kalinchi, and Mahidul Islam, 45, of Harinagar in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district.

All of them are accused in several cases, including robbery and arms, said RAB-6 at a briefing held at its Satkhira office at 10:30am.

On information that Siddique Bahini was preparing to commit robbery in fishing trawler in Maheshwari area of Sundarbans, a team of the elite force raided there and nabbed them, said RAB-6 Commanding Officer Lt Col Syed Mohammad Nurus Salehin Yusuf.

RAB members recovered three pipe guns, 15 bullets, two sharp weapons and seized three mobile phone sets and cash Tk 15,000 during the drive, the RAB official added.

































