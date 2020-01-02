Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:14 PM
Home Countryside

46 held on different charges in 3 dists

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondents

At least 46 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Natore, Rajshahi and Satkhira, in two days.
NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 arrested five persons along with 3,650 litres of stolen rail oil from Basudevpur Rail Station in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Monday.
The arrested are Mohsin, Abdul Barek, Saiful Islam, Rafiqul Islam and Muktar Pramanik. All of them are active members of an oil stealing gang.
ASP Commander Jamil Ahmed of RAB-5 confirmed the news and said on secret information they raided the said area and arrested them with the oil.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in special drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 38 people from different places of the city.
During the drives, a large amount of durgs were also seized.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday morning.
Of the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 15 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.
SATKHIRA: RAB members detained three pirates from Sundarbans area in Koira Upazila of the district on Monday.
The arrested are: Siddique Bahini's head Siddiqur Rahman, 34, of Munshiganj Village, his associates Abdullah Talabdar, 33, of Kalinchi, and Mahidul Islam, 45, of Harinagar in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district.
All of them are accused in several cases, including robbery and arms, said RAB-6 at a briefing held at its Satkhira office at 10:30am.
On information that Siddique Bahini was preparing to commit robbery in fishing trawler in Maheshwari area of Sundarbans, a team of the elite force raided there and nabbed them, said RAB-6 Commanding Officer Lt Col Syed Mohammad Nurus Salehin Yusuf.
RAB members recovered three pipe guns, 15 bullets, two sharp weapons and seized three mobile phone sets and cash Tk 15,000 during the drive, the RAB official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inaugural ceremony of Sreepur Press Club
Obituary
Four lakh yaba seized at Teknaf
Chui jhal farming becomes popular in Khulna
46 held on different charges in 3 dists
Motorcyclist killed in Bogura road accident
Man killed in Bagerhat clash
2cr textbooks distributed in four districts


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft