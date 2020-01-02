Motorcyclist killed in Bogura road accident

BOGURA, Jan 1: A motorcyclist was killed as a truck hit his bike in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Zahangir Alam, 35, was the son of Abu Bakkar of Baniagati Village under Gopalnagar Union in the upazila, and a construction worker.

Eyewitnesses said following the accident, Zahangir died on the spot.

Police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat Police Station Ismail Hossen said the body was handed over to family after an autopsy.




















