Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:39 AM
Home Front Page

More reshuffle in admn likely

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

After a new year eve reshuffle at the top level of the bureaucracy, the civil administration is likely to experience a major reshuffle in the beginning of this year as a number of senior officers are likely to start their post retirement leaves (PRL) after completion of 59 year's service age.
To bring the changes in the bureaucracy, the Public Administration Ministry has started its work. The Superior Selection Board (SSB), led by the Cabinet Secretary, has already cleared a list of senior and qualified officials in this regards, according to the PA Ministry sources. The list will be placed before the Prime Minister for her approval.
According to the officials, the government has taken its stance against contractual appointment in the civil service to ensure timely promotion of the senior officials before the PRL. In this regards, the PA Ministry officials were asked to take preparation.
Following the decision, the senior officials are being given promotions
replacing those, who have completed their 59 year's service age and whose tenure of contractual service expired.
In a latest reshuffle in the civil service, the government has appointed new secretaries to 12 ministries and divisions and department. Of those, eight additional secretaries were promoted as secretary and offices of four others were reshuffled.
The Public Administration Ministry issued separate notifications on Monday and Tuesday in this regard.
On Tuesday, Director General of Department of Women Affairs Badrun Nesa was promoted to the rank of a secretary and posted to the BCS Admin Academy as its Rector.
BCS Admin Academy Rector Kazi Rawshan Akter was transferred to the Women and Children Affairs Ministry as Secretary.
Earlier on Monday, Additional Secretary of Local Government Division Mahbub Hossain was made secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, Additional Secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education Division Rawnak Mahmud was made Secretary of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry and Chairmen (Additional Secretary) of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) Dr. Sultan Mahmud was promoted as the Secretary to Power Division.
At the same time, Director General (Additional Secretary) of the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) under the IME Division Ali Noor was made Secretary to the Health Education and Family Welfare Division while Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Jainul Bari has been made Secretary to Social Welfare Ministry and Additional Secretary to the Public Safety Division Nurul Islam is made Religious Affairs Secretary.
On the same day, the PA Ministry promoted President's Office's Additional Secretary Wahidul Islam Khan as Secretary and posted him in the same office.
On Monday, Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kamrun Nahar was transferred to the Information Ministry as its Secretary, Religious Affairs Secretary Anisur Rahman has been transferred to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division as Secretary and Secretary to the Health Education and Family Welfare Division Sheikh Yousuf Harun has been made Secretary of Public Administration Ministry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
More reshuffle in admn likely
BB shelves single digit interest rate plan for three months
Kaikaus, Masud, Kamrun Nahar take charge on Tuesday
Girls outdo boys in JSC
Hasina’s AL lives up to its calling
HC questions legality of BB job circular
Children to be groomed with modern education: PM


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft