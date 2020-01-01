More reshuffle in admn likely





To bring the changes in the bureaucracy, the Public Administration Ministry has started its work. The Superior Selection Board (SSB), led by the Cabinet Secretary, has already cleared a list of senior and qualified officials in this regards, according to the PA Ministry sources. The list will be placed before the Prime Minister for her approval.

According to the officials, the government has taken its stance against contractual appointment in the civil service to ensure timely promotion of the senior officials before the PRL. In this regards, the PA Ministry officials were asked to take preparation.

Following the decision, the senior officials are being given promotions

replacing those, who have completed their 59 year's service age and whose tenure of contractual service expired.

In a latest reshuffle in the civil service, the government has appointed new secretaries to 12 ministries and divisions and department. Of those, eight additional secretaries were promoted as secretary and offices of four others were reshuffled.

The Public Administration Ministry issued separate notifications on Monday and Tuesday in this regard.

On Tuesday, Director General of Department of Women Affairs Badrun Nesa was promoted to the rank of a secretary and posted to the BCS Admin Academy as its Rector.

BCS Admin Academy Rector Kazi Rawshan Akter was transferred to the Women and Children Affairs Ministry as Secretary.

Earlier on Monday, Additional Secretary of Local Government Division Mahbub Hossain was made secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, Additional Secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education Division Rawnak Mahmud was made Secretary of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry and Chairmen (Additional Secretary) of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) Dr. Sultan Mahmud was promoted as the Secretary to Power Division.

At the same time, Director General (Additional Secretary) of the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) under the IME Division Ali Noor was made Secretary to the Health Education and Family Welfare Division while Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Jainul Bari has been made Secretary to Social Welfare Ministry and Additional Secretary to the Public Safety Division Nurul Islam is made Religious Affairs Secretary.

On the same day, the PA Ministry promoted President's Office's Additional Secretary Wahidul Islam Khan as Secretary and posted him in the same office.

On Monday, Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kamrun Nahar was transferred to the Information Ministry as its Secretary, Religious Affairs Secretary Anisur Rahman has been transferred to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division as Secretary and Secretary to the Health Education and Family Welfare Division Sheikh Yousuf Harun has been made Secretary of Public Administration Ministry.

















