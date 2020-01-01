BB shelves single digit interest rate plan for three months





The decision was taken at a meeting on December 30 at its headquarters.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said as per the Prime Minister's desire the single digit interest should be applicable to all types of loans and deposits at a time, which was earlier planned to start with industrial loan alone.

Kamal said Prime Minister wanted the single digit for all types of loans and the delay will now allow its implementation for all types of loans.

The Prime Minister has been putting pressure on banks to lower interest rates to single digit for quite a long time.

Business leaders in the private sector are also mounting pressure for single digit interest for long to stimulate industrial investment and growth.

Investment in the private sector in

recent past has faced severe setback for high interest on bank loans which now varies from 12 to 13 percent.

As a result setting up of new industries, job creation and income generating activities are facing setback affecting the government higher growth targets.

The temporary postponement of implementation of the single digit bank interest rate occurred at the last moment on Monday mainly from pressure by Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) representing the private sector banks.

They wanted the delay for three months for preparation in this regard.

The implementation of the single digit interest rate is posing dilemma for the banks because of only 9 percent interest as they think it will severely cut their profit making it impossible for them to offset their loss from default loans, pay operational cost and for idle mandatory reserves held with the central bank.

The business community is, however, upbeat about the lower interest on loans for which they have long been lobbying on the plea that if the cost of capital does not come down, private sector investment will not get stimulus to set up new industries.

Only lower interest on term loans including working capital can unlock the potentials of private sector growth now left largely unutilized.

Economists, business leaders or anybody who want to see the country's steady economic growth would hardly differ on the need for single digit interest on all types of loans. It will largely reduce cost of doing business.

But many are also voicing skepticism and not without valid ground whether the single digit could be effectively implemented while the banking sector is suffering from huge liquidity crisis with much of their loans stuck up unpaid in the hands of big business houses.

Former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Khondker Inbrahim Khaled, Managing Director of Agrani Bank Mohammed Shams-Ul- Islam, President of Association of Bankers, Bangladesh, (ABB) Syed Mahbubur Rahman talked to the Daily Observer on the prospect of single digit interest.

None disagreed but have different views on how and at what cost. They wonder whether the banking sector is ready to implement it given the huge default loans and liquidity crisis growingly impacting it.

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim said the decision needs to be strictly implemented to yield results. While implementing the decision if everybody keeps in mind that bank should not face setback, banks can sustain it.

Nowhere in the world are lending rates so high, he said. Critics of the single digit mainly said banking system is now in a state of disorder that first needs cleansing.

It has over Tk 1.16 lakh crore default loans at the moment. Adding the recently rescheduled bad loans, the overall default loans in banking sector would now stand twice as much as Tk 2.40 lakh crore.

Their most striking point is that if banks are to bring down the lending rates to 9 percent they should also limit interest on deposit to around 6 percent.

Currently most banks are suffering from liquidity crunch. They are now offering up to 8 percent interest for big amount of deposits. The 6-9 percent rates for deposit and lending may eventually force most private banks to become unsustainable.

Khondker Ibrahim Khaled said 'banks as corporate business should operate on cost-benefit basis. The government intervention to fix interest rates will only distort the system creating wider mismatch in the financial system.' It is not practical to force interest rates. Bankers may resort to various tactics not to offer loans at low cost. It will ultimately defeat the government purpose, he said.

Agrani Bank Managing Director Shams-Ul-Islam said for state-owned banks it is not difficult but private banks may face setback.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Bank (BAB), fears problems.

He said reducing lending rates equally demands reducing interest on deposit from the same date which is not possible immediately.

He said most banks don't know how to overcome losses from lending at a 9 percent rate and how they would be able to get deposits at 6 percent and below.

Moreover, how the interest of the common people who save money in banks can be protected has no answer in this process.

It appears BAB has sought time for such preparations.

















Despite the government announcement to implement the single digit interest of 9 percent only on bank loans for industries from today Bangladesh Bank at the last moment shelved it until April.The decision was taken at a meeting on December 30 at its headquarters.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said as per the Prime Minister's desire the single digit interest should be applicable to all types of loans and deposits at a time, which was earlier planned to start with industrial loan alone.Kamal said Prime Minister wanted the single digit for all types of loans and the delay will now allow its implementation for all types of loans.The Prime Minister has been putting pressure on banks to lower interest rates to single digit for quite a long time.Business leaders in the private sector are also mounting pressure for single digit interest for long to stimulate industrial investment and growth.Investment in the private sector inrecent past has faced severe setback for high interest on bank loans which now varies from 12 to 13 percent.As a result setting up of new industries, job creation and income generating activities are facing setback affecting the government higher growth targets.The temporary postponement of implementation of the single digit bank interest rate occurred at the last moment on Monday mainly from pressure by Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) representing the private sector banks.They wanted the delay for three months for preparation in this regard.The implementation of the single digit interest rate is posing dilemma for the banks because of only 9 percent interest as they think it will severely cut their profit making it impossible for them to offset their loss from default loans, pay operational cost and for idle mandatory reserves held with the central bank.The business community is, however, upbeat about the lower interest on loans for which they have long been lobbying on the plea that if the cost of capital does not come down, private sector investment will not get stimulus to set up new industries.Only lower interest on term loans including working capital can unlock the potentials of private sector growth now left largely unutilized.Economists, business leaders or anybody who want to see the country's steady economic growth would hardly differ on the need for single digit interest on all types of loans. It will largely reduce cost of doing business.But many are also voicing skepticism and not without valid ground whether the single digit could be effectively implemented while the banking sector is suffering from huge liquidity crisis with much of their loans stuck up unpaid in the hands of big business houses.Former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Khondker Inbrahim Khaled, Managing Director of Agrani Bank Mohammed Shams-Ul- Islam, President of Association of Bankers, Bangladesh, (ABB) Syed Mahbubur Rahman talked to the Daily Observer on the prospect of single digit interest.None disagreed but have different views on how and at what cost. They wonder whether the banking sector is ready to implement it given the huge default loans and liquidity crisis growingly impacting it.FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim said the decision needs to be strictly implemented to yield results. While implementing the decision if everybody keeps in mind that bank should not face setback, banks can sustain it.Nowhere in the world are lending rates so high, he said. Critics of the single digit mainly said banking system is now in a state of disorder that first needs cleansing.It has over Tk 1.16 lakh crore default loans at the moment. Adding the recently rescheduled bad loans, the overall default loans in banking sector would now stand twice as much as Tk 2.40 lakh crore.Their most striking point is that if banks are to bring down the lending rates to 9 percent they should also limit interest on deposit to around 6 percent.Currently most banks are suffering from liquidity crunch. They are now offering up to 8 percent interest for big amount of deposits. The 6-9 percent rates for deposit and lending may eventually force most private banks to become unsustainable.Khondker Ibrahim Khaled said 'banks as corporate business should operate on cost-benefit basis. The government intervention to fix interest rates will only distort the system creating wider mismatch in the financial system.' It is not practical to force interest rates. Bankers may resort to various tactics not to offer loans at low cost. It will ultimately defeat the government purpose, he said.Agrani Bank Managing Director Shams-Ul-Islam said for state-owned banks it is not difficult but private banks may face setback.Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Bank (BAB), fears problems.He said reducing lending rates equally demands reducing interest on deposit from the same date which is not possible immediately.He said most banks don't know how to overcome losses from lending at a 9 percent rate and how they would be able to get deposits at 6 percent and below.Moreover, how the interest of the common people who save money in banks can be protected has no answer in this process.It appears BAB has sought time for such preparations.