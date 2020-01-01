

Kaikaus, Masud, Kamrun Nahar take charge on Tuesday

Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar have also

joined their offices on Tuesday taking charges from their predecessors.

The Kaikaus replaced outgoing Principal Secretary Md. Nojibur Rahman, who has started his post retirement leave (PRL) from Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Public Administration Ministry issued a notification appointing Kaikaus in the post. At the same time, the PA Ministry issued another notification approving Nojibur's PRL.

The new principal secretary is a cadre officer of the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS). He was working at the Power Division as its secretary and senior secretary since 2017.

Ahmad did his PhD from the University of Texas in the US after completing a master's in development economics at Williams College in Massachusetts.

Zuena Aziz, Senior Secretary to the Social Welfare Ministry, who has been appointed as the Chief Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Affairs in the PMO, will take her new assignment today.

A 1984 batch civil services officer, Zuena replaces SDG Chief Coordinator Abul Kalam Azad. She will serve in the post at the PMO for three years.

Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kamrun Nahar was appointed as secretary to the Information Ministry on Monday. She replaced Abdul Malek whose term of contractual job ended on Monday. Kamrun Nahar was the first woman to be appointed as the Principal Information Officer.

Masud Bin Momen, who served as Secretary (Asia and Pacific) at the Foreign Office after serving as Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, was appointed foreign secretary on Tuesday and took the charge on the same day. He would discharge his duties as foreign secretary until further notice. He replaces M Shahidul Haque who went on retirement on Monday after serving as foreign secretary for seven years.

Masud also served as Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan and Italy. A graduate from Dhaka University, Masud obtained a master's degree in International Relations from Tufts University in the United States and he belongs to the 1985 batch of BCS (FA) cadre.















Senior Secretary to the Power Division Dr Ahmad Kaikaus on Tuesday joined the Prime Minister's Office as the PM Office's principal secretary while the newly appointed PM's Chief Coordinator of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Zuena Aziz would take the office today, the first day of the New Year of 2020.Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar have alsojoined their offices on Tuesday taking charges from their predecessors.The Kaikaus replaced outgoing Principal Secretary Md. Nojibur Rahman, who has started his post retirement leave (PRL) from Tuesday.Earlier on Sunday, the Public Administration Ministry issued a notification appointing Kaikaus in the post. At the same time, the PA Ministry issued another notification approving Nojibur's PRL.The new principal secretary is a cadre officer of the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS). He was working at the Power Division as its secretary and senior secretary since 2017.Ahmad did his PhD from the University of Texas in the US after completing a master's in development economics at Williams College in Massachusetts.Zuena Aziz, Senior Secretary to the Social Welfare Ministry, who has been appointed as the Chief Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Affairs in the PMO, will take her new assignment today.A 1984 batch civil services officer, Zuena replaces SDG Chief Coordinator Abul Kalam Azad. She will serve in the post at the PMO for three years.Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kamrun Nahar was appointed as secretary to the Information Ministry on Monday. She replaced Abdul Malek whose term of contractual job ended on Monday. Kamrun Nahar was the first woman to be appointed as the Principal Information Officer.Masud Bin Momen, who served as Secretary (Asia and Pacific) at the Foreign Office after serving as Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, was appointed foreign secretary on Tuesday and took the charge on the same day. He would discharge his duties as foreign secretary until further notice. He replaces M Shahidul Haque who went on retirement on Monday after serving as foreign secretary for seven years.Masud also served as Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan and Italy. A graduate from Dhaka University, Masud obtained a master's degree in International Relations from Tufts University in the United States and he belongs to the 1985 batch of BCS (FA) cadre.