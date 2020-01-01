Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:39 AM
Home Front Page

Kaikaus, Masud, Kamrun Nahar take charge on Tuesday

Zuena Aziz joins PMO today

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Kaikaus, Masud, Kamrun Nahar take charge on Tuesday

Kaikaus, Masud, Kamrun Nahar take charge on Tuesday

Senior Secretary to the Power Division Dr Ahmad Kaikaus on Tuesday joined the Prime Minister's Office as the PM Office's principal secretary while the newly appointed PM's Chief Coordinator of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Zuena Aziz would take the office today, the first day of the New Year of 2020.
Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar have also
joined their offices on Tuesday taking charges from their predecessors.
The Kaikaus replaced outgoing Principal Secretary Md. Nojibur Rahman, who has started his post retirement leave (PRL) from Tuesday.
Earlier on Sunday, the Public Administration Ministry issued a notification appointing Kaikaus in the post. At the same time, the PA Ministry issued another notification approving Nojibur's PRL.
The new principal secretary is a cadre officer of the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS). He was working at the Power Division as its secretary and senior secretary since 2017.
Ahmad did his PhD from the University of Texas in the US after completing a master's in development economics at Williams College in Massachusetts.
Zuena Aziz, Senior Secretary to the Social Welfare Ministry, who has been appointed as the Chief Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Affairs in the PMO, will take her new assignment today.
A 1984 batch civil services officer, Zuena replaces SDG Chief Coordinator Abul Kalam Azad. She will serve in the post at the PMO for three years.
Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kamrun Nahar was appointed as secretary to the Information Ministry on Monday. She replaced Abdul Malek whose term of contractual job ended on Monday. Kamrun Nahar was the first woman to be appointed as the Principal Information Officer.
Masud Bin Momen, who served as Secretary (Asia and Pacific) at the Foreign Office after serving as Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, was appointed foreign secretary on Tuesday and took the charge on the same day. He would discharge his duties as foreign secretary until further notice. He replaces M Shahidul Haque who went on retirement on Monday after serving as foreign secretary for seven years.
Masud also served as Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan and Italy. A graduate from Dhaka University, Masud obtained a master's degree in International Relations from Tufts University in the United States and he belongs to the 1985 batch of BCS (FA) cadre.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
More reshuffle in admn likely
BB shelves single digit interest rate plan for three months
Kaikaus, Masud, Kamrun Nahar take charge on Tuesday
Girls outdo boys in JSC
Hasina’s AL lives up to its calling
HC questions legality of BB job circular
Children to be groomed with modern education: PM


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft