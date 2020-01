Girls have done better than the boys in Junior School Certificate (JSC) examinations this year.

A total of 2, 05,887 girl students achieved better JSC results than the male students in 2019.

This year, a total of 12,

46,529 girls and 10, 40,742 boys passed the exams.

The pass rate of girls is 88.64 percent and the pass rate of boys is 87.03 percent.