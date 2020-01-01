

Hasina’s AL lives up to its calling

Major opposition party BNP fumbles with leadership crisis as its Chairperson Khaleda Zia is serving time in jail being convicted in a graft case. The party leadership could not make any headway in its movement to release the Chairperson and its anti-government movement is yet to gain momentum despite repeated ultimatums.

While Jatiya Party of late Gen Hussain Mohammad Ershad is trying to keep the party united under the leadership of Ershad's brother GM Quader basking under the patronage of the ruling Awami League.

The fundamentalist party Jamaat-e-Islami is facing challenges to ensure its organizational existence following the hanging of its top leaders on charges of crime against humanity during the country's War of Liberation in 1971.

The left organizations like CPB, JSD and Workers Party are yet to show any sign of becoming a viable force in the country's political system.

In 2019, the AL formed the government-led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina without inducting any member from the alliance partners which is rare in the country's politics.

Another feature is that Sheikh Hasina this time made ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers, from among diehard Awami Leaguers, who were not involved in the politics of other political or student organizations except Bangladesh Chhatra League, according to AL leaders.

Though at the initial stage of the new government, the alliance partners grumbled for not getting portfolios but they backtracked at the last moment and now they are working for strengthening the position of the government.

The AL has successfully managed the regional and world players to thwart any kind of untoward situation.

Alongside running the government successfully, the ruling party has revamped the party organizations in a move to consolidate power. In the last days of 2019, the party successfully held its council and elected Sheikh Hasina again the party President. Obaidul Quader was elected the party Secretary General after he returned home cured from a serious illness.

Sheikh Hasina has almost separated the party from the government. Nine Ministers and a city mayor having the rank of state minister were dropped from the AL central working committee, the highest decision making body.

However, there is frustration of the former BCL leaders many of whom did not get any vital post in the party for the last 10 to 15 years.

The daughter of the Father of the Nation commenced the purge to strengthen the party. In line with instruction from Sheikh Hasina, the associate bodies of the organization including Jubo League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Swecchasebok League, Jatiya Sramik League and Krishak League elected a new leadership ousting their top leaders having bad reputation.

Jubo League Chairman Omar Faruk Chowdhury, Chhatra League President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon, general secretary Golam Rabbani, Swecchasebok League Molla Abu Kawser, general secretary Pankaj Debnath were ousted from the organizations for their alleged involvement in corruption.

However, though the purge frightened many AL leaders but no AL leader came under the purview of the purge which was thought by the opposition camp to be a trump card played by the ruling party to puzzle the opposition and to woo the people.

In 2019, the party and government had to face some deadly problems including dengue outbreak, flood and some societal problems.

On the blame of mishandling the dengue epidemic, city mayor Sayeed Khokon did not get the AL ticket to contest the elections to Dhaka South City Corporation.

Evaluating 2019, AL presidium member Faruk Khan told the Daily Observer, "We have passed a golden year, in the real sense of the term, from running the government to making the party strong."















The Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has outshined itself in the outgoing year 2019. No political party could shake the confidence and authority of the ruling party. It has become the dominant player in Bangladesh politics by returning to power for the third consecutive term making history.Major opposition party BNP fumbles with leadership crisis as its Chairperson Khaleda Zia is serving time in jail being convicted in a graft case. The party leadership could not make any headway in its movement to release the Chairperson and its anti-government movement is yet to gain momentum despite repeated ultimatums.While Jatiya Party of late Gen Hussain Mohammad Ershad is trying to keep the party united under the leadership of Ershad's brother GM Quader basking under the patronage of the ruling Awami League.The fundamentalist party Jamaat-e-Islami is facing challenges to ensure its organizational existence following the hanging of its top leaders on charges of crime against humanity during the country's War of Liberation in 1971.The left organizations like CPB, JSD and Workers Party are yet to show any sign of becoming a viable force in the country's political system.In 2019, the AL formed the government-led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina without inducting any member from the alliance partners which is rare in the country's politics.Another feature is that Sheikh Hasina this time made ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers, from among diehard Awami Leaguers, who were not involved in the politics of other political or student organizations except Bangladesh Chhatra League, according to AL leaders.Though at the initial stage of the new government, the alliance partners grumbled for not getting portfolios but they backtracked at the last moment and now they are working for strengthening the position of the government.The AL has successfully managed the regional and world players to thwart any kind of untoward situation.Alongside running the government successfully, the ruling party has revamped the party organizations in a move to consolidate power. In the last days of 2019, the party successfully held its council and elected Sheikh Hasina again the party President. Obaidul Quader was elected the party Secretary General after he returned home cured from a serious illness.Sheikh Hasina has almost separated the party from the government. Nine Ministers and a city mayor having the rank of state minister were dropped from the AL central working committee, the highest decision making body.However, there is frustration of the former BCL leaders many of whom did not get any vital post in the party for the last 10 to 15 years.The daughter of the Father of the Nation commenced the purge to strengthen the party. In line with instruction from Sheikh Hasina, the associate bodies of the organization including Jubo League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Swecchasebok League, Jatiya Sramik League and Krishak League elected a new leadership ousting their top leaders having bad reputation.Jubo League Chairman Omar Faruk Chowdhury, Chhatra League President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon, general secretary Golam Rabbani, Swecchasebok League Molla Abu Kawser, general secretary Pankaj Debnath were ousted from the organizations for their alleged involvement in corruption.However, though the purge frightened many AL leaders but no AL leader came under the purview of the purge which was thought by the opposition camp to be a trump card played by the ruling party to puzzle the opposition and to woo the people.In 2019, the party and government had to face some deadly problems including dengue outbreak, flood and some societal problems.On the blame of mishandling the dengue epidemic, city mayor Sayeed Khokon did not get the AL ticket to contest the elections to Dhaka South City Corporation.Evaluating 2019, AL presidium member Faruk Khan told the Daily Observer, "We have passed a golden year, in the real sense of the term, from running the government to making the party strong."