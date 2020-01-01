Video
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:39 AM
HC questions legality of BB job circular

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday questioned the legality of a provision of Bangladesh Bank job circular, which imposes a condition if the candidate is a married woman, it is necessary to specify the permanent address of her husband for applying to the post of Assistant Director (AD) of the central bank.
The HC bench of Justice
JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued a rule following a writ petition asking the government to explain why this provision should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.
Public Administration and finance secretaries and 3 others have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.
Adv Aynun Nahar Siddika appeared for the petitioner while Attorney General Mahbube Alam stood for the State.
Human Rights organisation BLAST and Naripokkha filed the writ petition with the HC challenging the legality of the provision of the circular.


