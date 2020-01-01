Children to be groomed with modern education: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pushing a specially able boy sitting on a swing after inaugurating the text book distribution programme for 2020 at her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

"We want to provide modern and tech-based education to help them cope with the modern era. That's our aim," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating free textbook distribution programme for the year 2020 and receiving the results of Primary Education Completion (PEC), Junior School Certificate (JSC) and their equivalent Ebtedayee and JDC examinations at her official residence Ganobahban.

She said the government wants to modernise the education system of the country.

"Through this education system, everyone will grow up with greater mental strength. We want to develop our education system to that level. We're moving towards that direction gradually," Sheikh Hasina said.

The Prime Minister said the government is putting emphasis on vocational education so that students of the country could flourish their talents properly, which will be beneficial for the country, too.

She said the government after assuming

office emphasised upgrading the education system and it has already formulated an education policy. "It's not possible for a nation to live with dignity without proper education."

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the government has given special attention to games and sports and that is why it is building a mini-stadium in each upazila of the country in phases.

Hasina said millions of people have made their supreme sacrifice for the independence of the country and their sacrifice must not go in vein. "We want to build the country as developed one and for that what we need most is to develop our future generation with proper education."

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh has been liberated with an ideal in front of the nation. "And that is building such a society where there'll be no discrimination…it'll be free from poverty… it'll be developed and prosperous one," she said.

She said the government wanted to build the future generation in such a way so that they could become proficient in all types of education.

Highlighting the success of introducing of PSC, JSC and JDC examinations, she said these examinations are developing conscience and self-confidence among children and thereby helping them remove fear about SSC examinations. -UNB















