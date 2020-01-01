Barishal board tops, Dhaka at bottom





Barishal Education Board fared the best for the second consecutive year in JSC and JDC examination results with a pass rate of 97.05 per cent while Dhaka Education Board was at the bottom with a pass rate of 82.92 per cent.The pass rate of JSC and JDC examination increased by 2.07 per cent this year compared to that of the last year, declared Education Minister Dipu Moni at a press briefing after handing over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.Rajshahi Board did the second best with a pass rate of 94.10 percent, the Education Minister said.Below is a list of the education boards according to their pass rates from the best to the worst: Barishal-97.05 percent, Rajshahi-94.10 percent, Sylhet-92.79 percent, Jashore-91.08 percent, Cumilla-88.80 percent, Mymensingh-87.21 percent, Dinajpur-83.92 percent, Chattogram-82.93 percent, Dhaka-82.92 percent, BISE: 87.58 percent.