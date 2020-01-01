

Taposh, Atiq, Tabith, Ishrak submit nomination papers

The elections are scheduled to be held on January 30. The nomination would be scrutinized on January 2.

According to the Returning Officer office of Dhaka South City Corporation polls, seven mayoral hopefuls, 454 general councillors and 99 woman councilors on

Tuesday submitted nomination papers Tuesday.

Awami League leader Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh submitted his nomination paper to contest for the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayoral post while Atiqul Islam for DNCC Mayoral post.

On the day, Taposh submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer at Valiant Freedom Fighter Sadeque Hossain Khoka Community Center at Gopibagh of Dhaka. Earlier on December 29, Taposh resigned as Dhaka-10 lawmaker to contest the mayoral polls.

Taposh was accompanied, among others, by his elder brother Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, also the Chairman of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Mahbubul Alam Hanif.









Besides, seven candidates including AL candidate Atiqul Islam submitted his nomination papers at the Returning Officer's Office at Agargaon around 12:00pm. According to the RO's office of DNCC, seven mayoral candidates, 374 general councilor and 89 woman councilor candidates submitted nomination papers.

Meanwhile, BNP nominated candidate Tabith Awal submitted his nomination papers to contest the DNCC mayoral post and Ishraque Hossain for the DSCC.

Earlier on Sunday, Jatiya Party candidate Brig Gen (Rtd) Qamrul Islam submiited his nomination papers for DNCC mayoral post and Haji Saifuddin Ahmed Milon for the DSCC.

