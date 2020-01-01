Welcome 2020!





Although the country has seen some obstacles in the sectors of manpower, agriculture, safety and security and Rohingya repatriation issues, there are huge successes also that call for celebration.

In the year 2019, Bangladesh had earned record amount of remittances, almost US$18 billion, which was around US$16b in the previous year. However, Bangladeshis migration to different countries decreased in the year.

In 2019, Bangladesh is set to secure its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth more than 8.13 per cent as the growth rate has already achieved 8.13 per cent in March last year. The growth rates were 7.1 per cent in 2016, 7.3 per cent in 2017 and 7.9 per cent in 2018, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) statistics.

As of 2019, Bangladesh's GDP per capita income is estimated as per IMF data at $5,028 (PPP) and $1,906 (nominal).

Although the government has achieved appreciation globally for giving the Rohingyas shelter, it's now a major challenge for the government to repatriate them to their country. Several initiatives of the government in this regard went in vain. Rather, the Myanmar government is creating obstacles to take them back by ensuring their necessary facilities and citizenship.

The present Awami League government has taken office in January 7 in 2019 following the landslide victory in the December 30 national elections. It's the third consecutive term of the present government, which is a successful mission of the ruling Grand Alliance.

On January 7 last, AL President Sheikh

Hasina took oath as the Prime Minister for the fourth time and third consecutive time. Excluding the party's senior leaders and leaders of other components of the Grand Alliance from the government, she formed a new Cabinet with senior and younger leaders of the party. This is the first time, there is no one, who has the background of involvement with any other political parties, in the present Cabinet.

After taking office, the government took steps for holding the elections of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) after around 29 years of the last elections.

In the election held on March 11, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) lost two posts including that of Vice President (VP). Nurul Haq Nur of Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad secured the VP post defeating BCL, an associate body of the ruling AL, President Rezwanul Haq Chowdhury Shovon.

However, BCL central GS Golam Rabbani and Dhaka University units GS Saddam Hossain won as GS and AGS of the DUCSU.

After winning the election, VP Nur, GS Rabbani and BCL President Shovon got involved with several controversies. As a result, Shovon and Rabbani were removed from their posts on September 14 last year and Al Nahian Khan Joy and Lekhok Bhattacharjee were given the charge of president and general secretary respectively.

Due to his alleged involvement with different controversies, Nur was assaulted several times along with his associates. In a recent case, some leaders of the Muktijuddho Mancho were arrested for assaulting Nur and his aides.

The country's people have suffered much this year due to crisis of the essential kitchen item onion. After India's ban on onion export, prices of onion started increasing drastically in the market. At one stage, it was sold at the highest Tk 280 per kilogram, whereas it was sold earlier at Tk 25 to Tk 35 per kg. As a result, the government has fallen in an embarrassing position.

To tackle the price, the government had to import onion from different countries by roads and air. At the same time, it also started selling onion through Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) under sale programme on trucks. It was sold then at Tk 45 per kg and now selling at Tk 35.

A major fire incident broke out at Churihatta in Chawkbazar on February 20 last year. At least 78 people lost their lives in the fire incident that took place very closed to the Nimtali fire incident nine years ago and claimed 120 lives.

The much-talked about incident of 2019 was Nusrat Rafi killing in Noakhali's Sonagazi area. Some local miscreants set the student of Sonagazi Islamia Fazil Madrasha ablaze on April 6 last year being instigated by its principal Siraj Ud Doula as Nusrat protested his advances. She died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on April 10.

A total of 16 accused of the incident including the principal were sentenced to death in the trial court on October 24 in only 61 working days after hearing the case.

At the same time, local Officer-in-Charge of the police station Moazzem Hossain was convicted in another case lodged under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act. The trial court sentenced Moazzem for six months jail term and fined him Tk 10 lakh for spreading Nusrat's audio recording in the social media.

On March 28, the people of Dhaka city saw a much devastating fire incident in Banani area. The fire incident took place at the FR Tower of Banani and claimed at least 26 lives including a Sri Lankan citizen. In the incident, at least 73 more people were injured.

After the incident, the Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK) started investigating the papers of the highrise buildings of the Dhaka city and found faults in the papers of the FR Tower.

On June 23, at least six people died in a train accident at Kulaura under Moulavibazar district. A Dhaka-bound train Upaban Express derailed there while crossing the area.

On November 12, at least 16 people lost their lives in a collision of two trains at Mandabagh station in Kasba under Brahmanbaria. The Dhaka-bound train Turna Nishitha rammed the stationary Udayan Express, standing in the station, at around 3:00am.

Barguna's Rifat murder incident was also one of the much-talked about issue in the last year. Some miscreants killed Rifat Sharif by stabbing him in broad day light while he was going back home with his wife from her college. In the incident, police submitted a charge sheet accusing at least 24 persons for their involvement in the incident including his wife Ayesha Akter Munni.

The prime accused of the incident Nayan Bond was killed in a police shoot out later.

The most courageous move of the present government was 'purge' inside the party. After finding illegal operation of casinos in Dhaka's different clubs, the government started the move and arrested several senior and influential leaders including Juba League leader Ismail Chowdhury Samrat. Some 18 other leaders including Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, GK Shamim, Lokman Bhuiyan, Shafiqul Alam Firoz were also arrested.



















