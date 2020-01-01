95.50pc pass PEC, 95.96pc Ebtedayee

Results of Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Ebtedayee (madrasa) Terminal examinations were published on Tuesday with pass rate of 95.50 and 95.96 percent respectively.

A total of 24, 54,151 students took part in the PEC examination this year, of which 23, 43,743 examinees passed, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen announced the results at a press briefing in the conference room of his ministry.

He said a total of 3, 04,178 examinees appeared at Ebtedayee examination this year. Of the total, 2,

91,875 students became successful.

The State Minister said a total of 3, 26,088 students got GPA-5 in the PEC examination this year while 11,877 students got GPA-5 in Ebtedayee exams.







