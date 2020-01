New leadership in popular social clubs in Dhaka





Dhaka Club



Khairul Majid Mahmud

President

Executive Committee Members: Mr. Abu Muhammad, Mr. Tanvir Ahmed Mickey, Mr. Mozibur Rahman (Mridha), Mr. Aminur Reza Khan (Dulal), Mr. Iftekhar Rahman ( Mithu), Syeda Nilufar Yasmin, Mrs. Nilufar Karim, Engr. Ahmed Askari, Mr. Mohammad Ali Deen, and Mr. H.M. Murshed.









Gulshan Club

Captain Saifur Rahman

President

Executive Committee Members: Tareq Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Helal, Tahmina Rahman, Ahmed Kabir, Md. Wasim Nabi, Mirza Khorshed Alam, Engineer MKM Kamal Uddin, Musaur Rahman Khan, Sayed Raihan Hassan Ali and Zaki Ibrahim.









Uttara Club

Md. Tariqul Rahman Milan

President

Newly elected Executive Committee Members: Md. Tanvir Rahman, Md. Monir Hossain Eman, Amir Ahmed, Razia Shahid, Azizul Haque, Micky Diaz, Enamul Haque Moni, A.T.K.M Azmal, Shahadat Reza and Zahid Hossain.











Banani Club

Rubel Aziz

President

Executive Committee Members: Hasanur Bari, Md. Abdul Gaffar Mollah, Mahmodul Islam Parvez, Makin-Ur-Rashid ( Rossi), Nazia Barkat, Sayed Ahsanul Apon, Mehjabeen Bhuiyan, Chaitanaya Kumar Dey (Chayan), Azizul Abedin and S.M. Shamsuddin Bahar.

















Cadet College Club

Gp Capt Muhammad Alamgir

President

Executive Committee: Vice President-M Musleh Uz Zaman, Secretary General-Jashim Mohammad Al-Amin, Joint Secretary-Reazul Haque Mahbub Hasan Alfi, Treasurer-Quazi Mahbubur Rahman, Members: Reyad Hasnain, Nazrul Islam, Eng AHM Mohiuddin, Ms Lutfe Ara, Maj Mahbubul Haider (Retd) and Syed Rafiqul Haq. Important social clubs in capital Dhaka have got new leadership for the new year through elections held in December. New executive committees of the clubs have also been formed for 2020.Dhaka ClubKhairul Majid MahmudPresidentExecutive Committee Members: Mr. Abu Muhammad, Mr. Tanvir Ahmed Mickey, Mr. Mozibur Rahman (Mridha), Mr. Aminur Reza Khan (Dulal), Mr. Iftekhar Rahman ( Mithu), Syeda Nilufar Yasmin, Mrs. Nilufar Karim, Engr. Ahmed Askari, Mr. Mohammad Ali Deen, and Mr. H.M. Murshed.Gulshan ClubCaptain Saifur RahmanPresidentExecutive Committee Members: Tareq Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Helal, Tahmina Rahman, Ahmed Kabir, Md. Wasim Nabi, Mirza Khorshed Alam, Engineer MKM Kamal Uddin, Musaur Rahman Khan, Sayed Raihan Hassan Ali and Zaki Ibrahim.Uttara ClubMd. Tariqul Rahman MilanPresidentNewly elected Executive Committee Members: Md. Tanvir Rahman, Md. Monir Hossain Eman, Amir Ahmed, Razia Shahid, Azizul Haque, Micky Diaz, Enamul Haque Moni, A.T.K.M Azmal, Shahadat Reza and Zahid Hossain.Banani ClubRubel AzizPresidentExecutive Committee Members: Hasanur Bari, Md. Abdul Gaffar Mollah, Mahmodul Islam Parvez, Makin-Ur-Rashid ( Rossi), Nazia Barkat, Sayed Ahsanul Apon, Mehjabeen Bhuiyan, Chaitanaya Kumar Dey (Chayan), Azizul Abedin and S.M. Shamsuddin Bahar.Cadet College ClubGp Capt Muhammad AlamgirPresidentExecutive Committee: Vice President-M Musleh Uz Zaman, Secretary General-Jashim Mohammad Al-Amin, Joint Secretary-Reazul Haque Mahbub Hasan Alfi, Treasurer-Quazi Mahbubur Rahman, Members: Reyad Hasnain, Nazrul Islam, Eng AHM Mohiuddin, Ms Lutfe Ara, Maj Mahbubul Haider (Retd) and Syed Rafiqul Haq.