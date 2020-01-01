Video
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:38 AM
Home Back Page

Kerala assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of CAA

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Dec 31: The Kerala legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which seeks to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Though the one-day special session of the Communist-dominated Assembly was convened for a different purpose, the resolution against CAA was also taken up in view of widespread concerns among public in this regard, official sources said.




The Kerala Assembly became the first state-level legislature in India to pass a resolution seeking repeal of CAA, reports our New Delhi correspondent.
The opposition Congress party-led United Democratic Front had demanded the state's Left Front government convene a special session of the Assembly and pass a resolution against the CAA. The demand was made at an all-party meeting convened by Marxist Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 29 to discuss the issue.
Opposition to CAA has brought traditional political rivals UDF and the Left parties together on the same platform on the issue. The two sides recently held a joint meeting against CAA.
While tabling the resolution, Vijayan said CAA was against the "secular" outlook and fabric of India and would lead to religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship.    -Agencies


