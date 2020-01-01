Video
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020
Tabith, Ishraque oppose using EVM in city polls

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

BNP's two mayoral candidates - Tabith Awal an Ishraque Hossain - on Tuesday opposed using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the elections of two city corporations of Dhaka - Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporations (DSCC).
While talking to different media after submission of their nomination papers to the returning officer's office on Tuesday, they urged the Election Commission (EC) to hold a dialogue in this regards.
Expressing concern over free, fair and neutral elections, Tabith said that people have many questions about the election as they aren't sure whether they will be able to cast their votes properly. They also feared of counting the votes properly.
To avoid controversies, the EC should not use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the polls without consulting with all of the stakeholders and consent of the political parties.
"We will try to convince the EC, so that they arrange a dialogue for giving us to share our observations," Tabith added.
Ishraque said the EC has lost its credibility in last general elections. Now they have got a chance to regain people's confidence by holding free and fair elections in the upcoming city polls.
He claimed that the city dwellers have got united centring the DNCC and DSCC elections. They want to get their voting rights back.
According to BNP press release, the party has announced names of councilor candidates for 69 wards of DSCC out of its 75 wards while it picked up 51 ward councilor candidates for DNCC out of its 54 wards.










