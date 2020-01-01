Councillor Rajib charge sheeted

Expelled Jubo League leader and also Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Councillor Tarequzzaman Rajib was charge sheeted in a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

Rapid Action Battalion- 2 (RAB) Sub Inspector Pranoy Kumar Pramanik, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet, said General Register Officer (GRO), Liakat Hossain on Tuesday.

On October 19, a team of RAB -2 arrested Tarequzzaman Rajib, the Councillor of Ward No. 33 of DNCC, on allegations of extortion and encroachment by terrorising people.

RAB also raided his home at Mohammadia Housing Society and office in Mohammadpur and seized illegal firearms and liquor.

The RAB on October 20 filed two cases against Rajib under the Arms and Narcotics Acts.







