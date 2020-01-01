Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:38 AM
Home Back Page

Narcotics Act Case

Councillor Rajib charge sheeted

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Court Correspondent

Expelled Jubo League leader and also Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Councillor Tarequzzaman Rajib was charge sheeted in a case under the Narcotics Control Act.
Rapid Action Battalion- 2 (RAB) Sub Inspector Pranoy Kumar Pramanik, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet, said General Register Officer (GRO), Liakat Hossain on Tuesday.
On October 19, a team of RAB -2 arrested Tarequzzaman Rajib, the Councillor of Ward No. 33 of DNCC, on allegations of extortion and encroachment by terrorising people.
 RAB also raided his home at Mohammadia Housing Society and office in Mohammadpur and seized illegal firearms and liquor.
The RAB on October 20 filed two cases against Rajib under the Arms and Narcotics Acts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New leadership in popular social clubs in Dhaka
Kerala assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of CAA
Tabith, Ishraque oppose using EVM in city polls
Councillor Rajib charge sheeted
Record 15 lakh Indian visas issued for Bangladeshis in 2019
118 cops named for police medal
Atiqul, Taposh for participatory polls
DUCSU VP Nur shifted to pvt hospital after release from DMCH


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft