118 cops named for police medal





Police officials said this time the number dropped significantly as the police high-ups strictly scrutinised while nominating police personnel for the awards as awarding a record number of policemen last time drew huge criticism.

The Police HQs on Thursday sent a list of the 118 persons -14 for Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM), 28 for BPM (Service), 20 for President Police Medal (PPM) and 56 for PPM (service) to the Home Ministry.

The Ministry will forward it for the President's approval and then the Ministry will issue a gazette in this connection.

The Ministry also sent a letter to the Police Headquarters on May 2, asking the office of the Inspector General of Police to send the names to the body 30 days before the annual Police Week.

The Ministry did not say anything about the rationale behind the committee formation, but the letter read, "The Police Headquarters must send the list of 90 law enforcers selected for the awards to the Ministry along with the citations."

