Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:38 AM
Home Back Page

Atiqul, Taposh for participatory polls

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Atiqul, Taposh for participatory polls

Atiqul, Taposh for participatory polls

Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidates Atiqul Islam and Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday said that they expect participatory elections.
They came up with the expectations after submitting their nomination papers on Tuesday.
Atiqul submitted his paper to returning officer Abul Kashem in Agargaon's election training institute around 12:30pm while Taposh to returning officer Md Abdul Baten in Gopibagh.
Atiqul got AL ticket to contest Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls and Taposh to contest Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) polls.
Atiqul said, "I hope a transparent and participatory election. Win or loss is very natural in election. I hope no one should boycott election in the middle path."
Atiqul also said, "Dengue is spread out for global warming to many countries of the world. Dengue remarkably has increased in Malaysia, Singapore. A new concept for Integrated Vector Management has been launched. Getting rid of mosquitos' is the basic need of the people. The process of working for 365 days has been started to cope with dengue periodically, it will be possible to keep people safe with the co-operation of all."
On the other hand, submitting the nomination paper Taposh told media, "I hope I can make a fresh start for Dhaka city dwellers from New Year. We have many things to do. If the people of Dhaka elect me and give the opportunity to serve, my main task will be to ensure the basic civic benefits of the people of Dhaka.
Taposh wanted to work all the people together. He requested all the civil society, especially those who care about Dhaka. He expressed his desire to be a servant of Dhaka residents.




Atiqul resigned from his post as Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor on Monday while ruling AL lawmaker Taposh resigned from Jatiya Sangsad on Sunday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New leadership in popular social clubs in Dhaka
Kerala assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of CAA
Tabith, Ishraque oppose using EVM in city polls
Councillor Rajib charge sheeted
Record 15 lakh Indian visas issued for Bangladeshis in 2019
118 cops named for police medal
Atiqul, Taposh for participatory polls
DUCSU VP Nur shifted to pvt hospital after release from DMCH


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft