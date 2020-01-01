

Atiqul, Taposh for participatory polls

They came up with the expectations after submitting their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Atiqul submitted his paper to returning officer Abul Kashem in Agargaon's election training institute around 12:30pm while Taposh to returning officer Md Abdul Baten in Gopibagh.

Atiqul got AL ticket to contest Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls and Taposh to contest Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) polls.

Atiqul said, "I hope a transparent and participatory election. Win or loss is very natural in election. I hope no one should boycott election in the middle path."

Atiqul also said, "Dengue is spread out for global warming to many countries of the world. Dengue remarkably has increased in Malaysia, Singapore. A new concept for Integrated Vector Management has been launched. Getting rid of mosquitos' is the basic need of the people. The process of working for 365 days has been started to cope with dengue periodically, it will be possible to keep people safe with the co-operation of all."

On the other hand, submitting the nomination paper Taposh told media, "I hope I can make a fresh start for Dhaka city dwellers from New Year. We have many things to do. If the people of Dhaka elect me and give the opportunity to serve, my main task will be to ensure the basic civic benefits of the people of Dhaka.

Taposh wanted to work all the people together. He requested all the civil society, especially those who care about Dhaka. He expressed his desire to be a servant of Dhaka residents.









Atiqul resigned from his post as Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor on Monday while ruling AL lawmaker Taposh resigned from Jatiya Sangsad on Sunday.





