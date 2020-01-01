DUCSU VP Nur shifted to pvt hospital after release from DMCH





Meanwhile, Hasan Al Mamun, Convenor of Bangladesh General Students' Rights' Protection Council (BGSRPC), where Nur is a joint convenor, claimed that Nur has been shifted to a private hospital for better treatment.

He refused to name the hospital showing Nur's security concern.

DMCH Director General (DG) Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin said, "We have released Nur after a 13-member medical board recommended for his release."

"He was discharged on Monday night and left the hospital Tuesday morning. If he needs further treatment, our door is always open," Brig Gen Nasir added.

On December 22, DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and 27 others were injured in an attack allegedly carried out by activists of Chhatra League and Muktijuddho Mancho on the Dhaka University campus.

Three cases has been filed so far, two with Shahbagh another with Dhanmondi model police station, and VP Nur also filed a complaint with Shabagh Police Station.















