Two more witnesses testify





The witnesses are photo journalist Jibon Ahmed and hawker Tariqur Rahman.

With the two, ten witnesses, including Avijit's father Prof Ajoy Roy, have testified in the court.

After recording their statements, Judge Md Majibur Rahman fixed January 19 for producing the rest of the witnesses to give their statements.

Four accused -- Mozammel Hossain Saymon, Abu Siddiq Sohel, Arafat Rahman Siam and Shafiur Rahman Farabi -- were produced before the tribunal during yesterday's hearing.

Two other accused -- Sayed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Maj (sacked) Zia and Akram Hossain Abir -- have been absconding since the murder.

Avijit came under attack near the Dhaka University TSC intersection on February 26 in 2015 when he along with his wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya was returning from the Ekushey Book Fair. Bonya was also injured in the attack.

The victim's father Prof Ajoy Roy, a former teacher of Dhaka University, filed the murder case accusing unidentified assailants with Shahbagh Police Station on February 27 that year.









Inspector Muhammad Monirul Islam of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police submitted charge sheet to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka on March 11 this year.

On August 1, the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka framed charges against six members of the banned militant outfit, Ansar al Islam.



