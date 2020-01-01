Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:38 AM
Home City News

Blogger Avijit Roy Murder

Two more witnesses testify

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Court Correspondent

Two more witnesses gave their testimonies before the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in Dhaka on Monday in writer-blogger Avijit Roy murder case.
The witnesses are photo journalist Jibon Ahmed and hawker Tariqur Rahman.
With the two, ten witnesses, including Avijit's father Prof Ajoy Roy, have testified in the court.
After recording their statements, Judge Md Majibur Rahman fixed January 19 for producing the rest of the witnesses to give their statements.
Four accused -- Mozammel Hossain Saymon, Abu Siddiq Sohel, Arafat Rahman Siam and Shafiur Rahman Farabi -- were produced before the tribunal during yesterday's hearing.
Two other accused -- Sayed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Maj (sacked) Zia and Akram Hossain Abir -- have been absconding since the murder.
Avijit came under attack near the Dhaka University TSC intersection on February 26 in 2015 when he along with his wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya was returning from the Ekushey Book Fair. Bonya was also injured in the attack.
The victim's father Prof Ajoy Roy, a former teacher of Dhaka University, filed the murder case accusing unidentified assailants with Shahbagh Police Station on February 27 that year.




Inspector Muhammad Monirul Islam of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police submitted charge sheet to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka on March 11 this year.
On August 1, the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka framed charges against six members of the banned militant outfit, Ansar al Islam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two more witnesses testify
Engr. AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of Chattogram WASA
Comilla Medical College Hospital now unfit
3-km of Padma Bridge visible
US Embassy to remain closed today
Biman makes Tk 218 crore profit in FY 2018-19
Jute mills workers’ hunger strike on third day
Calendar on history of Bangabandhu published


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft