Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:38 AM
3-km of Padma Bridge visible

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020

MUNSHIGANJ, Dec 31: Almost half of the much-hyped Padma Bridge has become visible after installation of the 20th span.
The 3,600-ton 3-F span was installed at 1 pm on Tuesday on pillar no 18 and 19, said Deputy Assistant Engineer of Padma Bridge Project Humayun Kabir.
Earlier, the span was taken near the pillars at Mawa point by Tian-E crane from Kumarbhog specialised construction yard at 9:00am.
The authorities have planned to install three spans every month and all of 41 spans will be installed by July 2020, said Dewan Abdul Quader, an executive engineer of Padma Bridge Project.
Thirty three spans have so far arrived at Mawa from China while two spans are on the way.
The works of constructing six more spans are going on in China, said Dewan adding that all of the 41 spans will arrive here by March.
On December11 and 18, the 18th and 19th spans were installed respectively.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said all the spans of the Padma Bridge will be installed by July 2020.
He also said the bridge will be opened to traffic by 2021.
Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh's largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost the GDP by 1 percent.    -UNB


