Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:37 AM
Biman makes Tk 218 crore profit in FY 2018-19

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

The national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines earned profit of Taka 218 crore in the fiscal year 2018-2019.
This was revealed during Biman's 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at its headquarters at Balaka Bhaban on Monday evening, a release said on Tuesday.
The airline has earned a net profit of Taka 218 crore in the last fiscal year.
Biman's board of directors chairman Air Marshal (retd) Muhammad Enamul Bari presided over the AGM while its managing director and CEO Md Mokabbir Hossain and company secretary Kazi Atiqur Rahman were also present.    -BSS


