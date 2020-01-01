Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:37 AM
Home City News

Jute mills workers’ hunger strike on third day

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

KHULNA, Dec 31: Workers of nine state-owned jute mills in Khulna and Jashore continued their fast-unto-death for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.
They are trying to force the government to accept their 11-point demand, including implementation of the wage commission and payment of regular wages.
About 50,000 workers of Star, Platinum, Crescent, Alim, Eastern, Daulatpur and Khalishpur jute mills in Khulna and JJI and Carpeting jute mills in Jashore took position in front of the mills in the morning.
Workers of nine state-owned jute mills had gone on work abstention and observed fast-unto-death from December 10 to December 13. Abdur Sattar, 55, a worker of Platinum Jute Mills, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) during the strike on December 12.
Later the workers postponed their hunger strike until December 17 upon assurance from the state minister for labour of fulfilling their demands.
On December 27, Collective Bargaining Agents (CBAs) and non-CBA Songram Parishad leaders announced to resume hunger strike unto death from a meeting held in the city as the promise was not fulfilled.
The protesters demands include cancellation of public-private ownership of jute mills, allotting necessary fund for jute sector and others.        -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two more witnesses testify
Engr. AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of Chattogram WASA
Comilla Medical College Hospital now unfit
3-km of Padma Bridge visible
US Embassy to remain closed today
Biman makes Tk 218 crore profit in FY 2018-19
Jute mills workers’ hunger strike on third day
Calendar on history of Bangabandhu published


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft