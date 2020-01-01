Calendar on history of Bangabandhu published

Marking the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Isabela Foundation and Gourab Prakashana have jointly published a calendar on the history of Bangabandhu.

The calendar was published on Tuesday at a function at the International Mother Language Institute in the city, said a press release.

Chief Coordinator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Water Resources Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar attended the function. -BSS









