Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 January, 2020, 9:37 AM
Home City News

Calendar on history of Bangabandhu published

Published : Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Marking the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Isabela Foundation and Gourab Prakashana have jointly published a calendar on the history of Bangabandhu.
The calendar was published on Tuesday at a function at the International Mother Language Institute in the city, said a press release.
Chief Coordinator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Water Resources Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar attended the function.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two more witnesses testify
Engr. AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of Chattogram WASA
Comilla Medical College Hospital now unfit
3-km of Padma Bridge visible
US Embassy to remain closed today
Biman makes Tk 218 crore profit in FY 2018-19
Jute mills workers’ hunger strike on third day
Calendar on history of Bangabandhu published


Latest News
14 mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls
2019: Bangladesh also hit global headlines with good news
Tabith, Ishraque file nomination papers
Naim, Taskin lead Rangpur to stunning win
JSC examinee 'kills self'
2019: A quick snapshot of major events
Welcome 2020!
DUCSU VP Nur moves to private hospital
Dhaka Trade Fair kicks off Wednesday
Visualising the amount of microplastic we eat
Most Read News
50 dead in 2 months as cold wave sweeps through
Iran, Russia & China cement ties
Narayanganj jail crammed with 1,800 inmates
Democratic practices in political parties: Key to future of politics in Bangladesh
PEC pass rate 95.50%, Ebtedayee 95.96%
Cover-up at Bangladesh's first body-building contest for women
Sudan sentences 27 intel agents to death
'Rohingya robber' killed, 2 RAB men shot in Teknaf
A practical coal policy needed to secure national interest
JSC, JDC pass rate 87.90%
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft