

Upcoming technology trends in 2020

AI-as-a-service

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most transformative tech evolutions of our times. As I highlighted in my book 'Artificial Intelligence in Practice', most companies have started to explore how they can use AI to improve the customer experience and to streamline their business operations. This will continue in 2020, and while people will increasingly become used to working alongside AIs, designing and deploying our own AI-based systems will remain an expensive proposition for most businesses.

Currently, these platforms, provided by the likes of Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, tend to be somewhat broad in scope, with (often expensive) custom-engineering required to apply them to the specific tasks an organization may require. During 2020, we will see wider adoption and a growing pool of providers that are likely to start offering more tailored applications and services for specific or specialized tasks.

5G data networks in work

The 5th generation of mobile internet connectivity is going to give us super-fast download and upload speeds as well as more stable connections. While 5G mobile data networks became available for the first time in 2019, they were mostly still expensive and limited to functioning in confined areas or major cities. 2020 is likely to be the year when 5G really starts to fly, with more affordable data plan.

Super-fast data networks will not only give us the ability to stream movies and music at higher quality when we're on the move. The increased bandwidth will enable machines, robots, and autonomous vehicles to collect and transfer more data than ever, leading to advances in the area of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart machinery.

While we still aren't at the stage where we can expect to routinely travel in, or even see, autonomous vehicles in 2020, they will undoubtedly continue to generate a significant amount of excitement.

It won't just be cars, of course - trucking and shipping are becoming more autonomous, and breakthroughs in this space are likely to continue to hit the headlines throughout 2020.

With the maturing of autonomous driving technology, we will also increasingly hear about the measures that will be taken by regulators, legislators, and authorities. Changes to laws, existing infrastructure, and social attitudes are all likely to be required before autonomous driving becomes a practical reality for most of us. During 2020, it's likely we will start to see the debate around autonomous driving spread outside of the tech world, as more and more people come round to the idea that the question is not "if," but "when," it will become a reality.

Personalized and predictive medicine use

Technology is currently transforming healthcare at an unprecedented rate. Our ability to capture data from wearable devices such as smart watches will give us the ability to increasingly predict and treat health issues in people even before they experience any symptoms.

When it comes to treatment, we will see much more personalized approaches. This is also referred to as precision medicine which allows doctors to more precisely prescribe medicines and apply treatments, thanks to a data-driven understanding of how effective they are likely to be for a specific patient.

Throughout 2020 we will see new applications of predictive healthcare and the introduction of more personalized and effective treatments to ensure better outcomes for individual patients.

See the Computer Vision Things

In computer terms, "vision" involves systems that are able to identify items, places, objects or people from visual images - those collected by a camera or sensor. It's this technology that allows your smartphone camera to recognize which part of the image its capturing is a face, and powers technology such as Google Image Search.

Use of Extended Reality









Extended Reality (XR) is a catch-all term that covers several new and emerging technologies being used to create more immersive digital experiences. More specifically, it refers to virtual, augmented, and mixed reality. Virtual reality (VR) provides a fully digitally immersive experience where you enter a computer-generated world using headsets that blend out the real world. Augmented reality (AR) overlays digital objects onto the real world via smartphone screens or displays (think Snap chat filters). Mixed reality (MR) is an extension of AR that means users can interact with digital objects placed in the real world (think playing a holographic piano that you have placed into your room via an AR headset).

And if things are going to plan, 2020 will also see the launch of Facebook's own block chain-based crypto currently Libra, which is going to create quite a stir.

