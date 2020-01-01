

Shodagor For Entrepreneur

At present, a huge number of people are using internet across the country. People are using its vast potential only for entertainment. Through this medium, trade and commerce can be improved, products can be widely introduced. But sadly speaking, we are not yet smart on this issue. We don't want to advertise our products. There are some small and medium manufacturers who can't afford to advertise with money.

I see most of my friends emigrated abroad permanently to have a better future but I never tried. I always felt some responsibilities towards my country, the people of my country. It seemed to me that the joy of doing good things for others especially for my country was much more than doing something for myself. Out of this responsibility, I have always wanted to do something that will have a social impact and will contribute to the economic development of my country.

To solve this problem, develop domestic industries and contribute to the economy the journey of Shodagor.com has been initiated. This is an online based wholesale market place that will expand the market for both manufacturers and importers to find thousands of new buyers, expand the business, reduce cost and assure them of getting the fair price. Small, medium and large - all kinds of domestic manufacturers, importers and wholesale businesses can easily spread their products and services across the country by joining this online based wholesale marketplace.

The way Shodagor.com is helping the young entrepreneurs?

Entrepreneurs need to follow an easy process to get the benefits from this online platform. (www.shodagor.com/become-a-seller/) By visiting this link, they need to register themselves as a wholesaler. Then they will get a call from Customer Care and can do further activities through an online training.

Advice for young people for Digital Bangladesh?

One suggestion I would like to give to all is to be very careful in choosing career. Earning money should not be given priority at the very outset. A job that has a good future, skills that have a future value should be chosen.

















What is the journey of Shodagor.com?At present, a huge number of people are using internet across the country. People are using its vast potential only for entertainment. Through this medium, trade and commerce can be improved, products can be widely introduced. But sadly speaking, we are not yet smart on this issue. We don't want to advertise our products. There are some small and medium manufacturers who can't afford to advertise with money.I see most of my friends emigrated abroad permanently to have a better future but I never tried. I always felt some responsibilities towards my country, the people of my country. It seemed to me that the joy of doing good things for others especially for my country was much more than doing something for myself. Out of this responsibility, I have always wanted to do something that will have a social impact and will contribute to the economic development of my country.To solve this problem, develop domestic industries and contribute to the economy the journey of Shodagor.com has been initiated. This is an online based wholesale market place that will expand the market for both manufacturers and importers to find thousands of new buyers, expand the business, reduce cost and assure them of getting the fair price. Small, medium and large - all kinds of domestic manufacturers, importers and wholesale businesses can easily spread their products and services across the country by joining this online based wholesale marketplace.The way Shodagor.com is helping the young entrepreneurs?Entrepreneurs need to follow an easy process to get the benefits from this online platform. (www.shodagor.com/become-a-seller/) By visiting this link, they need to register themselves as a wholesaler. Then they will get a call from Customer Care and can do further activities through an online training.Advice for young people for Digital Bangladesh?One suggestion I would like to give to all is to be very careful in choosing career. Earning money should not be given priority at the very outset. A job that has a good future, skills that have a future value should be chosen.